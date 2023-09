RARE OPPORTUNITY: EXECUTIVE HOME ON LAKE ONALASKA OFFERING: PRIME WATER FRONTAGE (1.11 ACRES/3 PARCELS). AMAZING SETTING, WATER ACCESS, LOVELY SUNSET VIEWS, PRIVACY, QUICK COMMUTE, BRIGHT/FLOWING OPEN CONCEPT FLOOR PLAN W/LAKE VIEWS THROUGHOUT! FEATURES: SPACIOUS LIVING RM W/FIREPLACE, BRIGHT DINE-IN KITCHEN W/ISLAND, SPACIOUS DINING TO ENTERTAIN, VAULTED FLORIDA RM W/FULL WINDOWS OPENS TO DECK, FLEXIBLE BEDROOM SPACES ON BOTH LEVELS (MN FLR VAULTED MASTER SUITE: BUILT-INS, SPACIOUS WALK-IN CLOSET, PRIVATE BATH/2 ADDTL FLEXIBLE BRS-OFFICE/DEN ON MAIN/2 SPACIOUS BRS UP WITH JACK-N-JILL CLOSETS & SHARED BATH), SUPER-SIZED CONVENIENT MN FLR LAUNDRY/CRAFTROOM, 4 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE (FINISHED/DUAL ENTRY FOR MOWER). EXTRAORDINARY AMOUNT OF LAKE FRONTAGE ON 3+ LOTS. NO SIGN ON SITE FOR PRIVACY.