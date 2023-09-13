You could be the lucky buyer to purchase this country home with approximately 21 acres. Very open floor plan with plenty of fun surprises in the design. With a great location so close to La Crosse, amazing views and a spacious well-planned layout, this home is every buyer's dream. Beautiful outdoor spaces offer relaxing time on the deck and the porch. Master suite with gas fireplace, large closet and connecting laundry room. The lower level has a family room/rec room with FP and walk out plus 3 BR'S and 2 baths and is always toasty warm with in floor heat. Recently refinished Hickory floors. Don't miss the additional 2.5 car lower-level heated garage / workshop. Love where you live...call today.