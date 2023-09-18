Quality built new construction home in Horse Track Meadows. 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and an attached 2 car garage. Open concept floor plan with vaulted ceiling and cozy gas fireplace. Large kitchen with island and quartz countertops. Dining area with access to the deck. Private primary suite with walk in close and bathroom with double vanity. Open staircase with modern railing and treads. Lower level has a huge family room, 2 more bedrooms and a 3rd bathroom. Plenty of storage as well. The large mudroom and main floor laundry are a bonus!