Charming rehab gutted to the studs and rebuilt. Single family home with 3500 sq ft and an attached 1 bedroom multi generational apartment. Tree lined street with new period pedestrian lighting walking distance to downtown, library, hospitals and university. 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a half bath on lower level with a dog wash shower included!
5 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $675,000
