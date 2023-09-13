Own a piece of history in the City of LaCrosse! This Pre-Civil War ''Queen Anne'' federal home brings you back in time while living in the present. Home features 12' Ceilings with several pocket doors on the main floor, and features Hardwood Flooring. The third level offers an open unfinished space of 1600+ square feet. Home has an Official City of LaCrosse Historic Site designation plaque on the front.Home features (2) AC Units, romex wiring. Full basement offers plenty of storage and workspace. Loft above Garage Spaces could be converted into additional finished space for storage, office or workshop.