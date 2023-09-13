Own a piece of history in the City of LaCrosse! This Pre-Civil War ''Queen Anne'' federal home brings you back in time while living in the present. Home features 12' Ceilings with several pocket doors on the main floor, and features Hardwood Flooring. The third level offers an open unfinished space of 1600+ square feet. Home has an Official City of LaCrosse Historic Site designation plaque on the front.Home features (2) AC Units, romex wiring. Full basement offers plenty of storage and workspace. Loft above Garage Spaces could be converted into additional finished space for storage, office or workshop.
5 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $729,000
Related to this story
Browse La Crosse homes over 4,000 square feet in size.
These are some of the most luxurious homes on the La Crosse market.
Browse La Crosse homes over 4,000 square feet in size.
Take a peek at fixer-uppers with potential to beautiful old homes around La Crosse
La Crosse homes with at least five bedrooms.
Here are some La Crosse homes with history that you might be able to call your own.