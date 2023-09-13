Sweeping views from the front porch & private nature retreat in back of 4 season room. Lots of wildlife. Main floor features, lrg open breakfast/dining open to maple cabinetry, granite counters, see thru fireplace to formal living rm w/ custom coffered ceiling. Formal dining with tray ceiling & wainscoting. Master bd has coffered ceiling. Office on main if needed. Beautiful wood & porcelain floors. Custom stairway. Crown molding through out. 22 windows w/ plantation shutters. LL family rm w/gas fireplace, exercise rm, kitchenette, full bath, 2nd laundry, 2 bdrms, new carpet, walkout to patio, large storage area(s)/workshop. Architectual: Transom & circle top windows, columns, niches, double sink vanities, french doors. 3.5 bathroom all remodeled.
5 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $849,900
