A Borton Construction recreation. Over a 13 month renovation from top to bottom, Inside / out. Over 400 pictures available capture the renovation of this spectacular home...Nothing spared in this beautiful 6,000 sq.ft. 5 bedroom..3 ensuite, 5 bath home. Complete with vaulted great room, designer inspired kitchen with double Islands, Top of the line appliances. Collapsible windows lead to an open screen porch...Office, workout room and additional family room. Finished lower level and two story 3-6 car garage (lift capable). Whole home generator, home audio (Crestron) and in ground irrigation round out some of the features that complete this one of a kind, no expense spared, recreation.