A true Masterpiece. The floor plan with curved staircase, decor with refinished cherry flooring & fresh paint, and the engineering detail is certain to WOW even the most discriminating buyer. The location is second to none with beautiful views of the country club golf course. Main floor offers fabulous master suite with adjoining office. The living & dining rooms are perfectly located center stage. Kitchen and Family room have a great gathering space with views and tons of natural light. Top quality details include in floor heat on all 3 levels, all brick exterior, meticulously planned drainage system/retaining walls and landscaping. The icing on the cake is the 8-car heated garage. Room for toys/ large & small. Turnkey ready this is your opportunity to call Emerald Valley home