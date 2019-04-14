HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL: MVC—Central at Logan, 4:30 p.m.; Onalaska at Sparta, 4:30 p.m. Coulee—Viroqua at Arcadia (2), 4 p.m.; Onalaska Luther at Black River Falls (2), 4 p.m.; Westby at West Salem, 5 p.m. Scenic Bluffs—Wonewoc-Center at Bangor, 5 p.m.; Cashton at Brookwood, 5 p.m. Ridge and Valley—La Farge vs. De Soto at Stoddard, 5 p.m. Nonconference—Houston at Rushford-Peterson, 4:30 p.m.; Eau Claire Regis vs. Aquinas at Holy Cross, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL: MVC—Tomah vs. Holmen at Viking, 4:30 p.m. Coulee—Westby at Onalaska Luther, 5 p.m. Scenic Bluffs—Wonewoc-Center at Bangor, 5 p.m.; Cashton at Brookwood, 5 p.m. Dairyland—Blair-Taylor at Independence/Gilmanton, 5 p.m. Ridge and Valley—La Farge at De Soto, 5 p.m. Nonconference—Central at Arcadia, 4:30 p.m.; Black River Falls at Sparta, 4:30 p.m.; Caledonia/Spring Grove at Houston, 4:30 p.m.; Aquinas at G-E-T, 5 p.m.; West Salem at Mauston, 5 p.m.; Viroqua at Lancaster, 5 p.m.
BOYS GOLF: Dairyland—Conference meet at Strum, 4:30 p.m. Three Rivers—La Crescent at Fillmore Central, 4:30 p.m. Nonconference—Central/Logan Invitational at Forest Hills GC, 10 a.m.; Holmen, Onalaska at Madison Edgewood Invitational, noon.
GIRLS GOLF: Three Rivers—La Crescent at Fillmore Central, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER: MVC—Onalaska at Logan, 6 p.m.; Holmen vs. Aquinas at FFK, 7 p.m. Nonconference—Arcadia at Mauston, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS: MVC—Aquinas at Holmen, 4 p.m. Nonconference—Onalaska at Decorah, 4 p.m.; Reedsburg at Black River Falls, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD: Nonconference—Brookwood, De Soto at Kickapoo Invitational, 4 p.m.; Prairie du Chien Relays, 4:15 p.m.
