The Family and Children's Center - The Other Door and Vernon County Sobriety Court are hosing an open house at the Family and Children's Center lower level (The Other Door), 1321 N. Main St., Viroqua, Friday, Aug. 24, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
The open house is celebrating Vernon County Sobriety Court's seven years of operation this month. Appetizers, desserts and beverages will be served.
The Other Door is a program of Family and Children's Center, and is Vernon County's drop-in center. The Other Door serves persons in recovery to "Hang out with like-minded people." It offers a safe, non-judgemental environment where persons can remain anonymous.
Sobriety Court is a 14-month treatment court program for individuals found guilty of OWI-3 to OWI-6. The mission of Sobriety Court is "To promote community safety by reducing recidivism in OWI offenders through increased treatment and immediate response to both positive and negative actions of the participants while also holding participants accountable for their behaviors..." To date 36 participants have graduated from the Sobriety Court Program.
