Opening day gets away

CHICAGO — Ian Happ had three hits, including a tiebreaking two-run double in the seventh inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 on Thursday on opening day.

Nico Hoerner hit the majors’ first homer of 2022 and Kyle Hendricks pitched neatly into the sixth, leading Chicago to the victory on a chilly, overcast afternoon at Wrigley Field. Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki reached three times and scored in his first big league game.

On a day stuffed full of firsts and debuts, Milwaukee ace Corbin Burnes and catcher Omar Narváez became the first battery to use baseball’s new electronic pitch-calling system in a regular-season game. The 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner allowed three runs and four hits in five innings.

Suzuki singled in the fifth for his first big league hit and walked twice. The 27-year-old finalized an $85 million, five-year contract with Chicago in March in the Cubs’ biggest move of the offseason.

Andrew McCutchen, Willy Adames and Rowdy Tellez each had two hits for Milwaukee, and Lorenzo Cain drove in two runs. McCutchen served as the designated hitter in his first game with his new team after agreeing to a one-year deal last month.

The Brewers erased a 3-1 deficit with two runs in the seventh, but the Cubs went ahead to stay in the bottom half.

With runners on the corners and two outs, Happ hit a drive off Jake Cousins that caromed off the wall in center. Clint Frazier and Willson Contreras scored on Happ’s second double of the day.

The reigning NL Central champions got one back on Cain’s sacrifice fly in the eighth, but David Robertson worked the ninth for his first save since 2018 and No. 138 for his career.

Aaron Ashby (0-1) got the loss. He was charged with one run and three hits in 1 2/3 innings.

Making his third consecutive opening-day start, Hendricks permitted one run and three hits in 5 1/3 innings. The right-hander, who had a career-high 4.77 ERA last year, struck out seven and walked three.

Chris Martin (1-0) got two outs for the win in his Cubs debut.

The Brewers jumped in front when McCutchen singled and scored the majors’ first run on Cain’s groundout in the fourth. But the Cubs responded with three in the fifth.

Patrick Wisdom hit a sacrifice fly before Hoerner drove a 1-1 pitch from Burnes into the bleachers in left for a tiebreaking two-run shot. It was Hoerner’s first big league homer since Sept. 21, 2019, against St. Louis.

HE’S HERE

The Milwaukee Brewers think Victor Caratini will have no trouble adjusting to his new team.

The switch-hitting catcher sounds pretty confident, too.

Caratini is up and running with Milwaukee after he was acquired in a trade with San Diego on the eve of opening day. He had some meetings before Thursday’s opener against the Chicago Cubs, and he had a locker next to fellow catcher Omar Narváez in the visiting clubhouse at Wrigley Field.

Caratini said through a translator that his travel was “a little hectic,” but he was ready to go.

“Very surprised at first but in the end, very happy,” he said of the trade. “This is a winning team that’s competed and they have a very good pitching staff. It just feels good to be here.”

Milwaukee acted quickly after catcher Pedro Severino was suspended for 80 games on Tuesday following a positive drug test. Severino tested positive for Clomiphene, a women’s fertility drug that has been used by some athletes to counter side effects of steroids use.

The reigning NL Central champions got Caratini and cash from San Diego for minor league outfielder Korry Howell and catcher Brett Sullivan. They also got Alex Jackson in a trade with Miami on Wednesday and sent the catcher to Triple-A Nashville.

While Caratini is joining his third big league team, he is quite familiar with Milwaukee. He made his major league debut with the Cubs in 2017 and spent his first four seasons with the NL Central club.

“I know them very well, playing in the division for a while,” he said. “I know the team from the other side but obviously it’s not the same playing against them compared to playing with them. So, I’m just happy to be here and hopefully I can help them win.”

The first big task for the 28-year-old Caratini is getting acclimated with a new pitching staff while the season is going on, but Brewers manager Craig Counsell said he thinks he will be fine.

“He’s a professional and he’s very good at his job,” Counsell said. “Is he going to have less information the first time than the second time? Of course. That’s the way it works.”

Caratini hit .227 with seven homers and 39 RBIs in a career-high 116 games in his only season in San Diego. The Padres got Caratini and right-hander Yu Darvish in a December 2020 trade with the Cubs.

Caratini is a .242 hitter with 22 homers and 112 RBIs in 362 career games. Counsell said Caratini’s switch-hitting ability is nice, but it’s his experience level that makes him a nice fit for the team.

“I think that more than anything helps this happen more quickly,” he said. “I think it helps our pitchers feel comfortable more quickly. Even thought they didn’t play with him, our pitchers have familiarity with him. They’ve seen him and I think that’s helpful for the guys who are going to have him catch them. I think that’ll help speed up the integration process.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: INF Luis Urías (left quad strain) and RHP Justin Topa (right forearm flexor strain) were placed on the 10-day injured list. Each IL stint was made retroactive to Monday.

Cubs: RHP Alec Mills (low back strain), LHP Wade Miley (elbow inflammation) and SS Andrelton Simmons (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 10-day IL. Each IL stint was made retroactive to Monday.

UP NEXT

Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff and Cubs left-hander Justin Steele start on Friday afternoon. But there is a wintry mix of precipitation in the forecast. Woodruff went 9-10 with a career-best 2.56 ERA in 30 starts last year. Steele made his big league debut in 2021, going 4-4 with a 4.26 ERA in 20 appearances, including nine starts.

