Opening weekend surprises creates different look for Big Ten

While the Hoosiers victory shook up college football's national landscape, coach Greg Schiano's second stint with the Scarlet Knights began with an equally stunning result. Rutgers forced seven turnovers and ended a 13-game road losing streak, ruining the debut of Michigan State coach Mel Tucker.

It was the first conference win for the Scarlet Knights since beating Maryland 31-24 in 2017 and now they have a chance to win back-to-back games for the first time in more than three years.

While those in Piscataway, New Jersey, was elated, the Michigan State campus was filled with dismay.

“It's important to understand why were we not able to to have the success on the field that we expected? Why were we not able to play up to that standard?" Tucker said. “You turn the ball over seven times, you don’t really give yourself a chance to win. And we had too many penalties."

Next up is a huge risk-reward game at No. 13 Michigan, which has won the last two in the rivalry.

The West Division also has been turned upside down.

Two traditionally strong programs — Iowa and Nebraska — along with improving Minnesota all lost last weekend and will now try to chase down No. 9 Wisconsin, Northwestern and Purdue.