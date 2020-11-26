Cindy Westby: Thankful that family came together

What I am thankful for:

My two sisters and I and I received a call that would change our lives forever. It was from an adoption agency saying we had a sister that was put up for adoption at birth. Her name was Debbie and grew up in Southern Minnesota and was raised by a loving family. Debbie was searching for her birth mother (our mother) who unfortunately passed away a few years prior of cancer.

Debbie wrote us a letter telling us the story of her life and telling us she always wished she had sisters growing up. She asked if we would want to meet and would understand if we chose not to. We of course were thrilled to death and set up a meeting date. We met at the ground Round in Winona with her family.

Thrilled beyond words, we fell in love with our sister and her family. How lucky we were that she reached out to us and we were looking forward to spending many years making up for lost time. Unfortunately Debbie explained to us she had a rare form of cancer and, after a courageous battle, she lost the fight.

Although we had only had three short years, I’m so thankful that God brought us together.

Happy Thanksgiving in Heaven Debbie,

-- Cindy Westby, Winona

