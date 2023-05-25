Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Syttende Mai, Seventeenth of May, Constitution Day in Norway. I first heard of this celebration when I came to this part of the state, and didn’t know its origin, so I did a little web search to find out what all the fuss is about. Here it is in a very tiny nutshell.

Norway had a long history before we find the country entering an alliance with Denmark in 1660, which lasted until 1814 after their defeat in the Napoleonic Wars. This is where the Constitution of May 17, 1814, comes in. Norway declared itself to be an independent kingdom, resisting secession to Sweden, then entering a loose union with Sweden, sharing a common monarch with that country until the union ended peacefully in 1905.

Fast forward to World War II, where we find Norway occupied by Nazi Germany. The country was forbidden to celebrate Syttende Mai in any way during the Nazi occupation, thus setting the stage for a new, deeper meaning of Norwegian independence when German forces surrendered in Norway on May 8, 1945.

By the time this column is printed, Westby’s Syttende Mai 2023 will be a happy memory for those who attended. Last weekend’s celebration featured a wide variety of events, including parades, music, Norwegian food such as a frokost (traditional Norwegian breakfast), herring, meatballs, and Rommegrot, and the more North American-style offerings of a chicken-que and Westby Locker’s custom meats. There was a wide range of events including a rosemaling show and sale, a troll hunt, an antique tractor pull, an arts and crafts fair, a 5K foot race, a golf tournament, an amateur photo contest, free museum tours, a car and motorcycle show, and as they say, “So much more!” Something for everyone to enjoy.

I’ve attended a few Syttende Mai celebrations over the years. One particular Syttende Mai stands out in my memory. My son Dan and his buddy Jake headed into our woods early that Saturday morning in pursuit of a Tom turkey. My son Joe and his sister Katie were overnighting with friends. I had the morning to myself. My plan was to run in the 5K foot race, an annual part of the Syttende Mai celebration, then wander through the exhibits, perhaps take in an event or two and eat some good food. Before I could get out the door, the boys were back. Dan held up the scrawniest gobbler I’d ever seen. Seems it was a reflex action. Turkey showed up, gun went up, “Boom!” Well, it wasn’t a Tom, but a Jake. A turkey, nonetheless.

“NOW what are we going to do?” was the desperate question that came from boys who had an entire day yet to fill. I took the container of night crawlers out of the refrigerator and told them I’d drop them off at County M at Read’s Creek, where they could fish while I followed my original plan. Sounded good. It was a beautiful, sunny morning for fishing and for running. I ran the race, finishing with a time I would be proud of now, but not particularly notable for my age bracket at the time. I wandered around enjoying the sights and sounds of the day, until my conscience got the better of me.

I headed back toward Readstown. There they were, a half-mile up the highway, watching for me, their limit of trout hanging on a stringer. “What took you so long?!” and “NOW what are we going to do?!” were the questions that greeted me when I drove up.

We went home, they cleaned their trout and put them in the refrigerator. I made sandwiches while Dan and Jake put our little boat on our red Mazda pickup. We drove back up Highway 14, through Viroqua, taking a left turn at County Y, long before Westby with all its sights and sounds and food and fun. We put in at Runge Hollow and fished the afternoon away.

I don’t know how many crappies and bluegills we caught out there on the water, but I remember the day with great fondness. I was still a much-needed mom, as Dan didn’t have his driver’s license yet, and he really did like including me in his adventures. I loved my roles as mother and chauffeur, although I know I complained about the chauffeur part. Looking back, both roles ended much too soon.

Whether you spent your weekend chauffeuring or enjoying your days in Westby, I hope you made some pleasant memories.

The hummingbirds are back! Happy Spring.