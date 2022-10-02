Aaron Engel: Learn about referendum to understand district's choices

La Crosse has long been a community that overwhelmingly supports public education. In my first two years in our district, I am incredibly impressed by the passion our community has for offering the best for our students, teachers, and staff.

That passion has been front and center over the last two years as our school board and administration developed a long-range facility plan that best serves our district through a series of focus groups, surveys, and information sessions with our community. The results of this community-wide process led to our capital referendum on the ballot this November which will lay a strong foundation for our district’s future and our students’ continued success.

The School District of La Crosse faces three challenges right now — declining enrollment, increasing maintenance costs associated with aging buildings, and budget deficits. Any solution going forward must address all three of these challenges or we risk the financial stability of the school district and compromise our ability to provide students with the world-class education they deserve.

The only viable option that addresses all three of these challenges is a consolidation of our buildings. There is no other option or configuration of grades that balances our budget, provides students with the opportunities they need to be prepared for their future at all levels, and attracts and retains high-quality teachers.

If the referendum passes, half of the students in our district will move into a state-of-the-art high school and the best middle schools in western Wisconsin at a minimal increased cost to taxpayers, $8 per $100,000 of property value.

If the referendum fails, we will still need to consolidate. This means moving into two middle schools in the short term and consolidating into one high school and one middle school within our existing buildings in five to 10 years.

In our exploration of sites for a high school, the Trane location was the only site available that is large enough to accommodate a new comprehensive high school. We inquired with the city of La Crosse and found that other sites like the former Mobile Oil site, Myrick Park, and the Forest Hills Golf Course were not possibilities. These other locations are committed to other developers, are too small, or have deed restrictions. Given the lack of other sites in the city of La Crosse, this is likely the last time building a new high school in our district will be available to our students, families, and community.

Investing in one new high school will result in educational facilities that best prepare our students for careers in robotics, engineering, advanced manufacturing, culinary arts, and health sciences—the good-paying jobs our local businesses need employees for right now. Investing in one new high school opens up our current high school buildings to become middle schools that will immediately provide improvements for all of our 6-8th grade students with enhanced science labs, physical education facilities, technical education spaces, and music classrooms.

I encourage our community to learn as much as possible about this referendum so that everyone understands the choices we are facing. To learn more about the referendum and to find a full list of upcoming community information sessions visit www.lacrosseschools.org/referendum.

Please make your voice heard and vote on Tuesday, November 8.