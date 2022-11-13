Adam Manka: An honest look at the La Crosse School referendum

The election last Tuesday was a harsh message for the La Crosse School Board. After several pitches and sessions, the results finally came in — 70% opposed compared to 30% approved of creating a new school for the city.

In Onalaska, Bangor and Holmen, referendums requesting money for managing their schools were passed. La Crosse was the only city where a school referendum failed, and by a landslide.

During the season, movements grew to stand against the referendum, and yard signs aligning their support were commonplace for both parties. Teachers fought against the referendum, and soon parents joined in. Because of this, the referendum became more than a fiscal investment in the community, but why?

The answer is quite simple. This was not really a referendum on our school, but on the way our school board is treating our education.

The board has been struggling to keep up with post-pandemic education. Students have struggled to keep up with education after coming back from a disastrous virtual world, our security was compromised several times as the board moved to get rid of our SROs, and the nation’s poor economy has been eating away at our teachers’ paychecks. Some of these problems were faced nationwide, but we made it worse.

The board had good reason for the referendum. A major project was finally paid off and another one could be created. Taking the funds from their previous project into account, only a raise of $8 per $100,000 of property tax was not a bad deal. In fact, it’s much better than asking for $151 per $100,000 they’ll have to ask for their next major project since their funding on the last project is completed.

However, the timing was poor because, simultaneously, I was campaigning for keeping the SROs, and the teachers were campaigning for a raise.

While cutting funding for public safety and struggling to keep up with teacher pay, they requested more money on a separate project, which already made a leaky start with outsiders. Busing had to be cut earlier that year as drivers were desperately needed and routes extended. Teachers were understaffed to begin with and had to make up for any absences.

The referendum, despite the bad timing, had a chance. This changed, however, in July once the superintendent emailed all staff, stating that if the referendum failed, then all high schoolers would be placed in La Crosse Central. This was the coup de grace as people started to see how the board viewed their situation.

There was internal disagreement when later Robert Abraham left the board, citing Aaron Engel’s email and top-down power as the reason for resigning. The teachers who sought to increase their own wilting savings spoke out against the referendum, and soon it trickled down to the parents.

The referendum was decided not on the school, but on the visible dishonesty and lack of transparency within the board. It was we, the voters, who decided where we would go.

Coming this April will be another election to decide who is leading our school board. Engel might have been right when he said, “We can’t count on the state to provide the funding that we need.”

La Crosse is known for low school funding, but we can control what we have. Coming this April, let your vote decide how the board guides our schools. After so much, we need it.