Adam Manka: Uvalde reveals we need more competent policing in schools

Since the 2020 riots, schools across the nation have removed their officers on campus grounds, but crime rose and schools were left defenseless.

Now a great massacre at Uvalde shows that there is no bargaining with the evil, there is no mercy from shooters, and we need officers to protect our children. The more details from Uvalde, the more horrifying the reality becomes. We’re more vulnerable, not only in Uvalde, but our own state as well.

Wisconsin schools have been getting rid of officers in the schools ever since 2020. In La Crosse, the district decided to phase out school resource officers, quietly removing them during the pandemic from five to three, and planned on then getting rid of another one, possibly removing them all together in the future.

But as the 2020-21 school year began, already there were problems. In La Crosse Central, students vandalized the bathrooms because of a social media trend, stealing soap dispensers and toilet paper, and damaging toilets so badly that the school had to remove and replace them, but it soon stopped replacing supplies and let the rot boil down uncontested.

In the last decade, the La Crosse Police Department recorded the violent threats against the school district, ranging from the most serious shooting to bombing threats. There was a total of 18 threats, but this year stood out the most. Out of the 18, 10 came from this year alone.

Three times La Crosse Central had to shut down or evacuate from these threats. This is unacceptable. Each and every event here could’ve been just like Uvalde, and it would’ve been too easy without officers in the building.

The massacre at Uvalde was the result of such easily preventable actions. The doors were unlocked, there was no officer in the building, it took an hour for the officers to stop the shooter after they were waiting for help, and more details are still being released, but there was a truth among the disaster. We need to act fast in situations like these and stop the shooter at the fastest method possible or else lives will be at stake.

How are we supposed to do that if there is no security in the schools? You can only be proactive for so long, but once something slips through the gates, you have to respond immediately.

My name is Adam Manka, now a junior at La Crosse Central, and I started the petition to keep the school resource officers in our schools. My mission is to keep our schools safe as soon as I saw we were failing on keeping our children safe.

After what happened in Uvalde, it has become clear that we need security more than ever. We need competent police trained in these situations and we need action as soon as a threat occurs, not an hour later. Our teachers were already overwhelmed and our social workers can not stop an active shooter threat by themselves. We need to get them back before we grief for the lives of such easily preventable deaths.

I urge you to check your own school districts and see how we’re protecting our public schools. We should push for school resource officers through the state, as Kentucky mandated last session through House Bill 63.

This issue won’t go away until we make sure every school is protected when the worse comes to worse. We need them competent, we need them trained, but most importantly, we need them there.

