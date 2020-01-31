Adam N. Michel and Stephen Moore: Democrats plan to tax savings; Republicans should do the opposite

The left’s proposed remedy to the savings crisis — a crisis that government itself helped create — is to charge even higher taxes on private savings and make Americans even more reliant on government programs.

Some, such as Sen Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), want to raise Social Security benefits, but that can only be done by raising the taxes even higher. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who also favors higher benefits, has proposed a higher capital gains tax rate, new financial transactions taxes, new taxes on your bank and a new annual tax on any investment gains, even if you haven’t sold the asset yet.

As a political matter, it’s hard to make a case against Universal Savings Accounts. Families could tap these accounts, without penalty, to pay for emergency medical expenses, school tuition, starting a new business or buying a home. The plan would add to national savings — not subtract from it, as most government spending programs do.

Similar savings incentives have proved popular in the past. IRAs and 401(k) plans have been successful savings vehicles — but universal accounts have even greater appeal and reach. These new savings plans would not include all the restrictions on when you can use the money and penalties for accessing the funds early.