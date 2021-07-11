Adrian P. Wydeven: Hunting seasons on wolves should be based on facts, sound science

Balgord totally mischaracterizes wolf recovery into Wisconsin. There was no “quietly (undertaken) ... study” to bring in wolves. No wolves have been reintroduced into Wisconsin or in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. He is incorrect in his assertion that breeding pairs were planted at several locations, except that a pair with their pups were translocated from northern Langlade County to the middle of the nearby Menominee Indian reservation.

At no time has wolf depredation payment reached half million in one year. Payments in 2017 were $102,600 and in 2019 were $189,749, but much below the peak of payments of $336,129 in 2011. With more flexible management provided through delisting, payments are likely to continue to decline.

There is no indication wolves are likely to carry off small children. Yes it is possible as is the possibility of being struck by lightning or hit by a meteorite, but all are very unlikely to occur.

The current wolf population does not exceed 1,000 adult wolves as stated by Balgord. The most recent estimate was 1,195 wolves in winter 2020. This estimate would have included about 35% pups, 20% yearlings and 45% adults or about 540 adults.