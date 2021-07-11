Adrian P. Wydeven: Hunting seasons on wolves should be based on facts, sound science

July 27, the Tribune published a commentary titled “Supervised hunt posed no risk to survival of the wolf.” The article had several false and misleading statements.
Initially the author, William D. Balgord, stated that the harvest of 218 wolves in two days (actually three days) demonstrates there were “many more wolves than anyone realized.” The situation is actually far more nuanced.
The previous wolf population estimated in winter 2020 was 1,195, and the winter hunt in 2021 with use of dogs in the middle of breeding season, with ideal tracking conditions, resulted in a high harvest in a very short time period. This says a lot more about a very efficient hunting system than anything about the wolf population.
First, I offer a clarification of the historical context of endangered species listing. While it is true that as a species, gray wolves in North America were not at risk of going extinct, the Endangered Species Act also allows listing of subspecies and specific populations of a species. By the late 1950s breeding populations of gray wolves disappeared from all but extreme northeast Minnesota and Isle Royale in Lake Superior in the Lower 48 States. Beginning in 1974 wolves were listed as endangered by subspecies, and in 1978 all gray wolves south of Canada were listed as endangered, except those in Minnesota, that were designated as threatened. These listing were done at requests of scientists and wildlife biologists who had carefully examined gray wolf populations, not to “mollify preservationists,” as stated by Balgord.
Balgord totally mischaracterizes wolf recovery into Wisconsin. There was no “quietly (undertaken) ... study” to bring in wolves. No wolves have been reintroduced into Wisconsin or in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. He is incorrect in his assertion that breeding pairs were planted at several locations, except that a pair with their pups were translocated from northern Langlade County to the middle of the nearby Menominee Indian reservation.
At no time has wolf depredation payment reached half million in one year. Payments in 2017 were $102,600 and in 2019 were $189,749, but much below the peak of payments of $336,129 in 2011. With more flexible management provided through delisting, payments are likely to continue to decline.
There is no indication wolves are likely to carry off small children. Yes it is possible as is the possibility of being struck by lightning or hit by a meteorite, but all are very unlikely to occur.
The current wolf population does not exceed 1,000 adult wolves as stated by Balgord. The most recent estimate was 1,195 wolves in winter 2020. This estimate would have included about 35% pups, 20% yearlings and 45% adults or about 540 adults.
Balgord makes several other misstatements about wolves, before making false statements about cougars. He states that “10 years ago the DNR refused to admit any cougars roamed the state.” Yet DNR has included reports of cougar observations in “Rare Mammal Reports” going back to 1991, and since a wild cougar was verified in 2008, has featured cougars in news releases and on the DNR web site whenever cougars were verified in Wisconsin. Also if kittens are found, there are no provisions to follow any federal regulations. Cougars are a state managed protected species, and are not federal listed in the region.
Balgord uses his arguments to justify hunting seasons on wolves and cougars. While hunting seasons on large carnivores might be justified, such harvest should be based on sound science and factual information.
Adrian P. Wydeven is a retired wildlife biologist from the Wisconsin DNR and headed the state’s wolf recovery and management program from 1990-2013.