Al Gedicks: Climate change threatens Wisconsin’s dams

The state’s budget of $752,000, including only 11 dam inspectors, is not enough to provide adequate safety for aging dams exposed to extreme weather events.

Dams holding mine waste tailings are constructed of crushed waste rock and sandy soil. These dams are 10 times more likely to fail than dams holding water. A tragic example is the January 2019 breach of the Brazilian earthen tailings dam that killed 270 people and contaminated local water supplies. Worldwide, there have been 46 tailings dam failures in the past 20 years.

The same design for storing mine waste, known as the upstream dam construction method, is being proposed for the Back Forty Project, a large metallic sulfide mine and tailings dam on the Wisconsin-Michigan border. This earthen tailings dam and mine would be just 150 feet from the Menominee River. Despite the fact that the Menominee River is an interstate waterway, the state of Michigan has assumed permitting authority because the proposed mine is located in Stephenson, Michigan. The Wisconsin DNR, under former Gov. Scott Walker, allowed Michigan to assume exclusive jurisdiction over the permitting process.