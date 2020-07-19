Al Gedicks: Statue perpetuates harmful image
Al Gedicks: Statue perpetuates harmful image

In the midst of a national debate on the meaning of statues and symbols that enshrine systemic racism, La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat has asked the city’s Board of Park Commissioners to remove the Hiawatha statue from Riverside Park.

Central High School art teacher Anthony Zimmerhakl’s statue, also known as the “Big Indian,” was inspired by the fictional version of Hiawatha, a Mohawk Indian from the eastern United States, in Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s “Song of Hiawatha.”

While Zimmerhakl’s intentions were to honor Native Americans, he never involved or consulted local Winnebago (now known as Ho-Chunk) people on how to represent the first people to inhabit this land.

From the very beginning, there was considerable local controversy about naming a statue after a literary figure that could draw tourists to La Crosse.

In 1961, Alvin Blackdeer, commander of the Winnebago Indians Veterans Association, expressed the sentiment of many community members with the statue. “Hiawatha,” he wrote, “ had no connection with the state of Wisconsin…You can appreciate, perhaps, why we feel that the worship of false idols should be eliminated from this sacred area…All things considered, including the loss of our lands, should we not at least be allowed to save our historical birthright for posterity?”

For the Ho-Chunk Nation it was a hurtful reminder that the city of La Crosse had forgotten the history of the original inhabitants of this area. The Ho-Chunk experienced their own version of the “Trail of Tears” as they were forcibly removed from their traditional lands in Wisconsin multiple times beginning in the 1840s and continuing until the final attempt in 1873-74.

Each time they returned to their traditional villages in Wisconsin. One such village, led by Buzzard Decora, was located in the area of Riverside Park where the Three Rivers come together.

More than the name and the obliteration of the history of the First People of the area, the statue reinforces images of Native Americans that are harmful, showing Native people in a past, separate from the reality of contemporary Native experience and accomplishments.

“This isn’t us,” says Dan Green, a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation and a lecturer at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. “The existence of over 500 sovereign Native Nations that have survived genocide, dispossession, forced assimilation and termination is hard to grasp when most non-Natives think real Indian culture only exists in museums. These images constantly remind my children of the limited ways in which others see them and how they see themselves.”

Dan’s concern with racial stereotyping is supported by a growing body of social science literature that shows the harmful effects of inaccurate racial portrayals upon the social identity development and self-esteem of Native American youth.

The American Psychological Association has called for the immediate retirement of all American Indian mascots, symbols and images and personalities by schools, athletic teams and other organizations.

Dan has devoted his professional and activist career to the elimination of these stereotypes.

In announcing his recommendation, Mayor Kabat acknowledged that the statue has been a longstanding source of controversy in the community. It is time that the voices of the Ho-Chunk and their community supporters calling for the removal of a racially offensive statue are heard and respected.

Green, a University of Wisconsin-La Crosse lecturer in multicultural education, will present on “Racism and Native American Statuary” virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 30, followed by a panel discussion. To participate in the program, register by contacting programteam@lacrosselibrary.org

Al Gedicks

Al Gedicks of La Crosse is emeritus professor of sociology at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

