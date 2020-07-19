Al Gedicks: Statue perpetuates harmful image

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the midst of a national debate on the meaning of statues and symbols that enshrine systemic racism, La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat has asked the city’s Board of Park Commissioners to remove the Hiawatha statue from Riverside Park.

Central High School art teacher Anthony Zimmerhakl’s statue, also known as the “Big Indian,” was inspired by the fictional version of Hiawatha, a Mohawk Indian from the eastern United States, in Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s “Song of Hiawatha.”

While Zimmerhakl’s intentions were to honor Native Americans, he never involved or consulted local Winnebago (now known as Ho-Chunk) people on how to represent the first people to inhabit this land.

From the very beginning, there was considerable local controversy about naming a statue after a literary figure that could draw tourists to La Crosse.

In 1961, Alvin Blackdeer, commander of the Winnebago Indians Veterans Association, expressed the sentiment of many community members with the statue. “Hiawatha,” he wrote, “ had no connection with the state of Wisconsin…You can appreciate, perhaps, why we feel that the worship of false idols should be eliminated from this sacred area…All things considered, including the loss of our lands, should we not at least be allowed to save our historical birthright for posterity?”