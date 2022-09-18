Alice A. Holstein: A precious gift for real heroes among us

The real heroes were the silent ones on the plane — those prior enlisted men and officers who saw combat or experienced long tours before becoming Korean or Vietnam veterans. They do not often speak about such things, except sometimes to other veterans who share the invisible bond of being a veteran.

By comparison, I had special attention because I have an interesting story — the first woman Air Force Intelligence Officer to brief satellite photography, the first woman to run a combat intelligence shop for the B-52 nuclear mission and the first woman sent overseas to Guam and Okinawa for Vietnam operations. These were tough, lonely assignments for a woman, but tame compared to what many claim as history. The other female veteran on the flight, Cathy Nelson, was also recognized.

Ninety-nine of us were on the September 10 Freedom Honor Flight #27, the privilege of being flown, cost free, to Washington D.C. for a day visiting the major war memorials. The organization and logistics required to accomplish this feat, all within 17 hours, was a wonder to behold. Tireless planning and spirited execution by an all-volunteer organization was amazing. Feeding us, distributing snacks and water and loading and unloading wheelchairs was a considerable supply operation. Moving us around efficiently, on schedule, in four big buses, including those in wheelchairs, required checklists, adjustments and patience. It was done cheerfully, with precision execution, a WOW performance!

From start to finish, we were all treated like heroes. There were banners of various kinds in Hangar #4 before takeoff, a brief patriotic program, an honor guard to the plane, even small groups of people in D.C. with signs and shouts of appreciation. Even the inside of the plane was decorated.

My mixed emotions include awareness of the utter gravity of war to see so many examples of honoring, but also glorifying it. Sobering indeed. Magnificent sculptures and stonework produced fitting commemoration to the millions who did not make it home. Some tears emerged. The Channel 8 reporter asked me at the end of the day what it felt like to be honored so personally. I tearfully answered that it was beyond words. I add now that it was humbling.

The weather was mostly perfect. A very plain Air Force memorial with its soaring spires was flanked by four people in uniform, one of whom was a woman. There were tears. The Korean War Memorial was hauntingly alive with its 19 giant figures slogging through difficult terrain; the changing of the guards at the tomb of the unknown soldier was mesmerizing. Rows of white headstones brought home the price of war. The Marine memorial with four men raising the flag on Iwo Jima lived up to its iconic reputation. The Vietnam wall with its more than 58,000 names made me mindful also of the many thousands who have committed suicide since this grievous war ended.

The majestic Lincoln Memorial was awesome in size and meaning, making me hunger for such leadership in these troubled times. I thought about Ukraine with sadness, bearing the burden for most of the free world. At the World War II memorial I was conscious of how I had not really “seen” it on previous trips and that my father had enlisted when he did not have to go.

Most of us had a personal guardian. Cheryl Massman so graciously relieved me of having to take any pictures as well as expertly guided and cared for me throughout the day. She knew all the details.

What still awaited us at the 10 pm homecoming was the UW-L band, serenading us off the plane as even the last wheelchair was unloaded. There was another honor guard and all along the row, hands outstretched, saying “thank you for your service and welcome home.” The Korean War is considered “the forgotten war” and Vietnam veterans were scorned, booed and spat upon after return. For a long time I did not admit that I had served. Thus, you cannot imagine the feelings that accompanied this part of the trip as well as the entire day of special treatment.

The homecoming was a joyous one, albeit mixed with regret that war takes such a heavy toll and seems still necessary now. It was the flight of a lifetime—a generous, sometimes emotional, soul-filled welcome home at last. The flag will never be the same. My heart and mind are forever full of appreciation and newfound pride. Freedom Honor Flight was a precious gift.