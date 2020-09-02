Alice Holstein: Discovering a non-violent hero

Three living presidents spoke in Atlanta — George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

The latter made a stirring case against the travesties of our current government, suggesting that Lewis himself would agree to making such a political statement at a funeral. All three men illuminated Lewis’ lifelong fight for racial justice as a giant of the Civil Rights movement.

His claim to fame included dozens of arrests and jail sentences, leading lunch counter sit-ins, being among the 13 original fighters who challenged segregation of interstate buses and helping to organize the 1963 March on Washington.

The 1965 calamity on the bridge engendered public outrage and led to the landmark Voting Rights Act. I wondered, as I watched the Selma brutality, when his skull was fractured, if I could see the scars in, but they were invisible, at least from a distance. I am sure he carried them deeply in his being.

Despite being somewhat spurned by others in the movement for a number of years, he never lost his fervor for “the way of peace, the way of love and nonviolence as the more excellent way.”

During 17 terms in Congress, he continually urged colleagues to take the higher ground, but he also admitted to a life of creating trouble, good trouble, necessary trouble.