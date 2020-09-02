Alice Holstein: Discovering a non-violent hero

I had no idea I needed a hero until TV screens flashed a week of celebrations of John Lewis’ life.
The tributes showed multiple images of this Civil Rights icon and longtime member of Congress where they came to call him “the conscience” of that body.
After seeing ample footage of him marching or at work in the Capitol, the shine of his rounded, very bald, black head have become enshrined in my memory.
The TV coverage included the family funeral in Alabama and his casket being driven by a team of horses across the Edmund Pettus bridge, where he had been beaten in 1965 by state troopers.
The hearse was followed by the casket lying in state in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington and the more public funeral in Atlanta.
All of these four TV events during late July revealed the nature and deeds of a man of humble origins who never lost that humble nature.
A haunting moment came when Lewis’ resonant, insistent voice was heard echoing from a recording during the rotunda vigil. Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the House, speaking later at the Atlanta funeral, choked back tears as she described his gifts and greatness.
She also noted that two hours before his casket was to leave the Capitol, a double rainbow appeared overlooking Washington, D.C. She ascribed this as a message that he was home and safe.
Three living presidents spoke in Atlanta — George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.
The latter made a stirring case against the travesties of our current government, suggesting that Lewis himself would agree to making such a political statement at a funeral. All three men illuminated Lewis’ lifelong fight for racial justice as a giant of the Civil Rights movement.
His claim to fame included dozens of arrests and jail sentences, leading lunch counter sit-ins, being among the 13 original fighters who challenged segregation of interstate buses and helping to organize the 1963 March on Washington.
The 1965 calamity on the bridge engendered public outrage and led to the landmark Voting Rights Act. I wondered, as I watched the Selma brutality, when his skull was fractured, if I could see the scars in, but they were invisible, at least from a distance. I am sure he carried them deeply in his being.
Despite being somewhat spurned by others in the movement for a number of years, he never lost his fervor for “the way of peace, the way of love and nonviolence as the more excellent way.”
During 17 terms in Congress, he continually urged colleagues to take the higher ground, but he also admitted to a life of creating trouble, good trouble, necessary trouble.
The most riveting speaker of the day, however, was Lewis’ female deputy chief of staff, who told about the man of everyday life. She said he always said, “thank you Madam” “thank you sir” and “thank you child” to all who came his way. He also created the space and the atmosphere for his staff to become a family.
This eloquent woman outdid the three presidents in her soft but sure, steady, loving voice.
She described John as both very human as well as divine. She would most miss his laugh, which came most often when he was just shooting the wind.
When he laughed, she said, it came from the bottom of his belly and straight from his soul. I used nine tissues as I watched the proceedings.
The day afterward, I rushed out to buy The New York Times Opinion column, which John requested be published on the day of his funeral. It contained his marching orders to the young, urging them to be the generation that finally triumphed over violence, aggression and war.
“Walk with the wind,” he counseled, letting “the spirit of peace and the power of everlasting love be your guide.”
I knew then that I had found a hero. His life and works exist, indelibly, in my heart and mind, touching the bottom of my soul. I only wish I could have heard him laugh.
Alice A. Holstein, Ed.D. is an author and La Crosse spiritual companioning practitioner. She is at aholstein@centurytel.net
