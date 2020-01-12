Alice Holstein: Envisioning bold solutions for ending war

What if there was a way, or several, to envision ending the war mentality that costs us so many lives, so much suffering and so much money?
Many will say I am impractical, unrealistic, but I am a visionary who can imagine what might put us on a path of healing and peace.
The moon landing was an impossible dream, executed successfully by political leadership and many companies. Why not a citizen-propelled effort to envision kick-starting healing in significant ways? Mass protests only go so far and risk violence; we need concrete ideas for healing ourselves.
There is power in what we can envision and put out to the universe. In April 2017, the North Korean leader displayed huge TV screens of nuclear explosions, aimed for an American city. Now he threatens to test bigger warheads to make that a possibility.
Today, we see our own Middle East insanity unfolding. The saber rattling comes from men in black robes responding to the killing of their most prominent war hero. In turn, they attack U.S. military forces that rest in the hands of American leaders exhibiting a hawk mentality. Escalation remains uncertain while both sides envision or threaten the unthinkable.
It is time to envision the opposite, a world where healing takes place in massive numbers.
Even negotiations and peace treaties only go so far unless we begin to heal our hearts and minds at deep levels. I have a realistic vision of some events that could produce such far-reaching results.
This vision has to do with harnessing the power of technology and mass communications. We experienced such power when Princess Diana of Wales died some years ago. We were of one global mind as we watched several days of funeral proceedings.
We were also of one mind when we watched the 9/11 tragedy unfold.
Instead of watching just the sad and the tragic, however, we could create sensational, positive pictures of what it would look like to unleash forces of mass healing.
A foundation, or several, could collect a gaggle of healers from all over the world who would inform us, during a three-day period, about the possibilities for healing the human psyche, including the trauma of war.
You have free articles remaining.
The organizers would gather healers of all types and expertise, such as conflict resolution experts and therapists to show us that the world is full of healing strategies and resources.
We could then hope, just as the Women’s March of 2017 unleashed the forces to renew democracy, that healing and healers would step forward in large numbers.
We could make visible the idea that love is the most powerful force in the world via the power of the media.
I have a beginning list of some 30 pioneer healers, authors and leaders. It could easily be expanded.
These include the International Trauma Healing Institute and the experiences of the Liberian Women’s movement, which stopped a civil war that murdered 250,000 in a country of 3 million.
We could listen and watch such experts as Peter Levine, author of “How the Body Releases Trauma and Restores Goodness,” or Dr. Bessel Van Der Kolk, author of “The Body Keeps the Score,” or Judith Lewis Herman, who wrote the groundbreaking work, “Trauma and Recovery.”
We could hear and see what Edward Tick, author of “War and the Soul,” says about war causing the soul to flee and that such wounds can be healed.
Highlighting healers and methods would cause others to step forward. We could allocate funds to centers that are doing important work; many now operate on shoestring budgets. Entrepreneurial support could be provided.
There are literally hundreds of thousands of healers, including indigenous and unconventional ones, who are focused on healing mind, heart, body and spirit.
These could include some, such as Claude Anshin Thomas, an American Buddhist monk who participated in Vietnam violence, then unpeeled the layers of self trained into him by a warrior family. He founded an international organization dedicated to healing and peace.
Dr. Stanislav Grof, transpersonal psychology pioneer, developed a novel breath-work healing method. There are others with expertise in prison violence, or healing domestic abuse and violence, addictions and more.
Envision gathering these for an inspiring, multi-dimensional, extended, global, healing extravaganza. Our hearts would soar.
Mine is a bold solution for ending war. Are there others? We are in desperate need. Who could help this vision become a reality?
Alice Holstein, Ed.D., author and speaker is at aholstein@centurytel.net www.aliceholstein.net