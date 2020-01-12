Alice Holstein: Envisioning bold solutions for ending war

What if there was a way, or several, to envision ending the war mentality that costs us so many lives, so much suffering and so much money?

Many will say I am impractical, unrealistic, but I am a visionary who can imagine what might put us on a path of healing and peace.

The moon landing was an impossible dream, executed successfully by political leadership and many companies. Why not a citizen-propelled effort to envision kick-starting healing in significant ways? Mass protests only go so far and risk violence; we need concrete ideas for healing ourselves.

There is power in what we can envision and put out to the universe. In April 2017, the North Korean leader displayed huge TV screens of nuclear explosions, aimed for an American city. Now he threatens to test bigger warheads to make that a possibility.

Today, we see our own Middle East insanity unfolding. The saber rattling comes from men in black robes responding to the killing of their most prominent war hero. In turn, they attack U.S. military forces that rest in the hands of American leaders exhibiting a hawk mentality. Escalation remains uncertain while both sides envision or threaten the unthinkable.

It is time to envision the opposite, a world where healing takes place in massive numbers.