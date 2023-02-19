I remember when I was first diagnosed with bipolar mood disorder at the age of 51.

(The term itself is offensive. Who would want to be labeled “disordered” even if one had been numerous times? Manic depression, the older term, is better because it describes what it is — mania followed with depression.)

It took me three years to admit that I had a mental illness. It took more years to deal with the shame, including the stigma that comes from the medical system itself. The very term, mental illness, can sometimes feel like a death sentence. There is no other illness, except maybe HIV, which carries such stigma.

Some people say that someone has a “brain disease,” but I disagree. It is more than that — it is a whole person illness, requiring addressing at physical, emotional, intellectual, spiritual and social levels. The trouble with healing it, which is different than “curing” it, is partly that the medical system does not take this holistic approach. Thus, medications are unduly emphasized even though they are likely required.

How I live with this illness now is different from what I did or did not do in the beginning. I have daily contacts and a support system, plus I eat regularly and healthily; I exercise 4-5 times a week plus one session of chair yoga. I am a volunteer for several non-profits and spend an afternoon, weekly, visiting in an assisted living center. I am part of a faith organization, have a purpose as a writer and a wide range of contacts that give me a sense of being part of the larger community.

One of the most important things I have done, however, is to reframe mental illness. I see it now, after being through hell for a number of years, as a hero’s journey, worthy of the highest esteem and honor.

How else to describe the numerous hospitalizations, the loss of career, friends, dignity and self-respect? How else to explain the several months living on the streets despite having assets, plus depression and hospital bills, the eight adverse reactions to drugs, the lack of meaning and purpose and other painful consequences?

Anthropologist Joseph Campbell discovered that the hero’s journey existed all over the world. It is full of trials and tribulations, requiring transformation if one is to emerge with new gifts for civilization.

To have survived this is a feat unto itself; to have to continue to be in survival mode, as some people do, can be pain beyond comprehension. Some people give up, and often the right kind of treatment at the right time is missing. It is outrageous that competent help is not readily available. It is too bad the hero’s journey is not known as a rite of passage for many.

To reframe something, however, is to see it in a different light. Imagine what could happen if stigma about mental illness was removed? People would seek help earlier, without shame. The community might become galvanized about insufficient treatment. We might blanket provider services with peer support personnel who would “walk with” struggling people. Huge amounts of money could be raised.

Friends and family would stop hiding the truth, able to better share support and solutions. Those who suffer might come out of the closet to find understanding friends and helpers.

Most importantly, when you shift your view of yourself, you become far more open to healing and health. You can claim the rigors of the journey with pride. Whatever the challenges you encounter, you can also look for the gifts; you can turn almost everything into lessons and opportunities for growth.

For example: when I lived on the streets, I was too paranoid or confused to tap my assets. I created serious predicaments. Despite my extreme independent nature, I had to learn to ask for help. Usually it was provided. That is how I learned about the basic goodness of people. It is also how I learned about my own humility.

About 15 years ago I began to redefine my hardships in general. The struggles were not over, but I began to call it a spiritual path. I began speaking my truth publicly, thereby destigmatizing myself.

I am at peace with it now, eager to share insights. It has been a bone-crushing path, but I choose to call it “tough grace” and a “hero’s journey.” That has made all the difference.