Alice Holstein: It's time for us to really listen
0 comments

Alice Holstein: It's time for us to really listen

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Many years ago, when I was a practicing Organization Development consultant, I attempted to do some team-building with a small group of upper level managers at the Solar Energy Research Institute in Golden, Colorado.

They were brilliant scientists, but unskilled communicators and people developers.

Arguments were frequent; power plays substituted for genuine communication rather than consensus and effective problem solving. I had to first coach them about how to listen effectively to one another before we could tackle other aspects of building their team.

I did so by teaching them the skill of “active listening.”

One of the measures of our success is that several team members came back afterward, saying, “you know, my marriage is improving because I have this skill!” We went on to do role clarification and strategic and operational planning.

It occurs to me that learning and using this skill might contribute to our need to weather the current worldwide social-distancing and isolation factors of life. Such skills would help us feel less alone, more connected to others at a meaningful level.

Being confined to our homes, being forced back to the phone, seems a sacrifice amid the pandemic. It can be an opportunity, however, to make a difference in our lives and that of others.

The confinement can be the time to learn this skill of active listening if you do not already know it. It is a process of checking out what the speaker intended to say.

It requires you to suspend judgment and your own tendency to jump in with reactions and words. It requires you to understand what the world really looks like from the other’s point of view.

Active listening skills include an attitude or psychological readiness to listen, and the actual communication skills of feeding back the message you heard.

You cannot make a mistake with this skill because the person being listened to will almost always indicate whether you are correct or not. They will say something like, “yes” or “no” or “not exactly” or “that’s not what I meant.”

If it is done in person, they will nod a “no” if you did not hear accurately. Then, simply try again.

Your intention to actively listen comes through by paying close attention to the other, being tuned in to their words. You must choose to listen, suspending judgment about the communication by stopping or delaying your own thought and opinions from being shared until you have first done the active listening.

The skill of paraphrasing the other person’s message is what makes an active process of this kind of listening. This is putting into words what you think the other person has said.

It can be done at several levels -- the basic word-for-word content you have heard, the words and feelings level, or the motivation behind the words and feelings so that meaning is understood.

  • Reflecting words only: Sender says, “I plan to speak to the boss” Listener says, “I hear you saying you plan to take this to the boss.”
  • Reflecting feelings: Listener says, “I hear the disappointment in your voice about our failure to resolve this issue.”
  • Reflecting meaning: Listener says, “I hear you saying you prefer to have the boss resolve this without giving me further input. Is that right?”

Successful active listening can take people deeply inward to new levels of insight and self-discovery.

To be fully present as an active listener can also trigger instantaneous problem solving. It is as though we needed this loving presence to experience dynamic breakthroughs and profound healing.

People who are listened to in this way feel supported; they conclude that this is a safe place/person to risk, be themselves or try new behavior or growth. It is excellent to use in person.

People who are listened to are more prone to laughter. To know how to listen well and deeply to others is an invaluable gift. It can cause the other to feel not so alone.

During this time of sacrifice and the potential pain of crushing loneliness, it is time to put away the texting and move to the phone.

If you are alone, try staying connected to at least two people per day in this way. Yes, you may need to vent about the difficulties of current life, but you will also feel heartened and maybe even loved.

Alice Holstein

Holstein

Alice Holstein is a spiritual companioning practitioner in La Crosse  www.aliceholstein.net.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: A virus is raging. The economy is in free fall. Why Trump's approval rating is still going up
Columnists

Commentary: A virus is raging. The economy is in free fall. Why Trump's approval rating is still going up

The number of cases of COVID-19 is soaring in the United States. The economy is in free fall. Tens of millions of Americans are locked down in their homes. Hospitals around the country are becoming overwhelmed by the day. The U.S. is arguably facing its most severe crisis since World War II. Yet despite the worsening pandemic and withering criticism of President Donald Trump's performance by ...

Commentary: Trump's main hurdle to reelection isn't the pandemic, it's him
National Politics

Commentary: Trump's main hurdle to reelection isn't the pandemic, it's him

  • Updated

It's too early to have anything close to a clear vision of the effect the COVID-19 pandemic will have on the 2020 presidential election, but rest assured, it will make a difference. But to whose advantage? The pandemic has effectively muscled former Vice President Joe Biden out of the spotlight. Wisely holed up in his Delaware home, Biden has done a series of on-air television interviews and ...

Columnists

Commentary: Special interest spectacle: Teachers' unions try to thwart education access at a most inopportune time

With millions of students at home as the result of coronavirus district closures, and families finding themselves thrown into "unexpected homeschooling," Americans rightly expect that teachers, administrators and principals at all types of schools would be embracing an "all hands on deck" approach to this challenging situation. But while instances of cooperation between public and private ...

Commentary: COVID-19 'Shock Doctrine' has begun
Columnists

Commentary: COVID-19 'Shock Doctrine' has begun

In some places, the need for a collective response to the coronavirus crisis is bringing out the best of humanity, as people and mutual aid groups work to help and protect others. Unfortunately, some people are already using this crisis to push through devastating changes that will enrich polluters and harm public health. Take the $2 trillion relief package Congress passed to provide emergency ...

Columnists

Commentary: The system is killing us: Why African Americans face a shockingly higher COVID-19 death rate

As our nation continues struggling to address the COVID-19 pandemic, we are seeing a shocking trend in deaths among African Americans. According to reporting from ProPublica on April 3, African Americans accounted for just 15% of Americans in the 2010 census but represent 35% of COVID-19 diagnoses and 40% of COVID-19 deaths. This dataset is based on just a handful of states and occurred weeks ...

Commentary: Why hasn't Trump employed his powers during the coronavirus crisis? He's too lazy
Columnists

Commentary: Why hasn't Trump employed his powers during the coronavirus crisis? He's too lazy

If you're an aspiring dictator, this pandemic is a job opportunity. People are sick, dying, scared of getting sick and dying, and desperate not to be scared of being sick and dying. They want help. They want solutions. They want jobs. They want drugs. They want leaders with no pharmaceutical expertise to prescribe them drugs. They are not interested in choices. They want to be told what to do. ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News