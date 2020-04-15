Alice Holstein: It's time for us to really listen

Many years ago, when I was a practicing Organization Development consultant, I attempted to do some team-building with a small group of upper level managers at the Solar Energy Research Institute in Golden, Colorado.
They were brilliant scientists, but unskilled communicators and people developers.
Arguments were frequent; power plays substituted for genuine communication rather than consensus and effective problem solving. I had to first coach them about how to listen effectively to one another before we could tackle other aspects of building their team.
I did so by teaching them the skill of “active listening.”
One of the measures of our success is that several team members came back afterward, saying, “you know, my marriage is improving because I have this skill!” We went on to do role clarification and strategic and operational planning.
It occurs to me that learning and using this skill might contribute to our need to weather the current worldwide social-distancing and isolation factors of life. Such skills would help us feel less alone, more connected to others at a meaningful level.
Being confined to our homes, being forced back to the phone, seems a sacrifice amid the pandemic. It can be an opportunity, however, to make a difference in our lives and that of others.
The confinement can be the time to learn this skill of active listening if you do not already know it. It is a process of checking out what the speaker intended to say.
It requires you to suspend judgment and your own tendency to jump in with reactions and words. It requires you to understand what the world really looks like from the other’s point of view.
Active listening skills include an attitude or psychological readiness to listen, and the actual communication skills of feeding back the message you heard.
You cannot make a mistake with this skill because the person being listened to will almost always indicate whether you are correct or not. They will say something like, “yes” or “no” or “not exactly” or “that’s not what I meant.”
If it is done in person, they will nod a “no” if you did not hear accurately. Then, simply try again.
Your intention to actively listen comes through by paying close attention to the other, being tuned in to their words. You must choose to listen, suspending judgment about the communication by stopping or delaying your own thought and opinions from being shared until you have first done the active listening.
The skill of paraphrasing the other person’s message is what makes an active process of this kind of listening. This is putting into words what you think the other person has said.
It can be done at several levels -- the basic word-for-word content you have heard, the words and feelings level, or the motivation behind the words and feelings so that meaning is understood.
- Reflecting words only: Sender says, “I plan to speak to the boss” Listener says, “I hear you saying you plan to take this to the boss.”
- Reflecting feelings: Listener says, “I hear the disappointment in your voice about our failure to resolve this issue.”
- Reflecting meaning: Listener says, “I hear you saying you prefer to have the boss resolve this without giving me further input. Is that right?”
Successful active listening can take people deeply inward to new levels of insight and self-discovery.
To be fully present as an active listener can also trigger instantaneous problem solving. It is as though we needed this loving presence to experience dynamic breakthroughs and profound healing.
People who are listened to in this way feel supported; they conclude that this is a safe place/person to risk, be themselves or try new behavior or growth. It is excellent to use in person.
People who are listened to are more prone to laughter. To know how to listen well and deeply to others is an invaluable gift. It can cause the other to feel not so alone.
During this time of sacrifice and the potential pain of crushing loneliness, it is time to put away the texting and move to the phone.
If you are alone, try staying connected to at least two people per day in this way. Yes, you may need to vent about the difficulties of current life, but you will also feel heartened and maybe even loved.
Alice Holstein is a spiritual companioning practitioner in La Crosse www.aliceholstein.net.
