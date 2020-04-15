Alice Holstein: It's time for us to really listen

The confinement can be the time to learn this skill of active listening if you do not already know it. It is a process of checking out what the speaker intended to say.

It requires you to suspend judgment and your own tendency to jump in with reactions and words. It requires you to understand what the world really looks like from the other’s point of view.

Active listening skills include an attitude or psychological readiness to listen, and the actual communication skills of feeding back the message you heard.

You cannot make a mistake with this skill because the person being listened to will almost always indicate whether you are correct or not. They will say something like, “yes” or “no” or “not exactly” or “that’s not what I meant.”

If it is done in person, they will nod a “no” if you did not hear accurately. Then, simply try again.

Your intention to actively listen comes through by paying close attention to the other, being tuned in to their words. You must choose to listen, suspending judgment about the communication by stopping or delaying your own thought and opinions from being shared until you have first done the active listening.