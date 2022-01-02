Alice Holstein: Reasons for hope in a new year full of trouble

We live in uncertain times. We thought the pandemic was over when omicron appeared. Life is NOT back to “normal.” Political and social scenes are rife with hatred and division; democracy is threatened.

How are we to keep our balance, find hope and meaning in these troubling times? Jane Goodall, the famed researcher-naturalist, observer of chimps in the wild, and now, ambassador to the world, has produced “The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times.” She identifies four reasons for hope amidst the darkness.

First, she points out that hope is essential. It moves us forward in the face of extreme adversity. For me, this means facing the existential threat of climate change, the worldwide rise of autocracy, the ugly face of racism, lethal virus threats, the persistence of poverty and more. The media reveals the sensational, the negative and lately, the disinformation of cults and lies. How are we to cope?

Goodall suggests that hope rests in: 1) the amazing human intellect, 2) the resilience of nature, 3) the power of young people, and 4) the indomitable human spirit. A few examples are telling. She admits that an intelligent being would not destroy its home as we have, yet there has been an explosion of human intellect throughout history, from computers and the internet to the moon landing, renewable energy, regenerative farming and other ecological footprint-reducing methods. We may be zigging and zagging toward a more caring ethic with significant efforts that are creating a more morally acceptable world.

My research over the past decade suggests growing attention to ecological and social justice issues. Environmentalist Paul Hawken identified “the largest social movement in history” in his 2007 book “Blessed Unrest.”

An “Earth Emergency” is turning mainstream. Commitment to healing our human natures has recently strengthened, despite the attempts to foreclose it, to examine how profoundly systemic racism cripples us. George Floyds’ death sparked worldwide protests. Healing something, however, requires seeing the wound, and there are waves of change promising eventual transformation.

Goodall and her fellow author, Abrams, say that the human intellect must also alleviate poverty, reduce unsustainable lifestyles of the affluent, eliminate corruption and face problems caused by the growing human population and our livestock. “If we carry on with business as usual, that spells the end of life on Earth as we know it.” Jane believes we have made a start in healing these issues and that we can be helped by the resilience of nature, which is more intelligent than humans.

In the meantime, she suggests that humans are suffering “Eco-grief,” including helplessness, depression, fear, fatalism and resignation. Facing grief together, however, can activate coming together to collaborate on working with nature. She believes there is a small window of opportunity to slow down biodiversity loss and climate change. My research also reveals many thousands working to heal the human mind and spirit, thereby creating an essential change in consciousness beneath the surface of our despair.

Mother Nature is enormously resilient, says, Goodall. All over Europe, Ngo’s, (non-governmental organizations) governments and the public have agreed to protect woodland and other habitats by restoration/ conservation practices. The NGO, “Rewilding Europe” involves ten different regions protecting habitats and a whole variety of animal species. This includes planting millions of trees to absorb CO 2 in the atmosphere. “And we must clean up the oceans and reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” adds Goodall.

The power of young people is one of her most promising hopes. They need our encouragement, education and willingness to listen. We cannot just leave it up to them, but young people are rising to the challenge everywhere. Goodall’s 31 global Institutes inspire a young army of environmental defenders in more than 65 countries. She believes this generation is different. They have been educated about and understand the environment and social justice.

The Goodall-Abrams book is not a Pollyanna treatise. She says throughout that people must wake up, find our role in solutions. Each of us has a part to play. She suggests that hope is a stubborn determination to make something happen, requiring realistic goals and pathways, then support along the way. Hope is not an easy sentiment to activate. There is hope, however, says this international ambassador, now reaching millions through virtual methods. Her work is an admonition to educate ourselves and act now.

Alice Holstein, Ed.D., lives in La Crosse where she is a community activist, writer and spiritual companioning practitioner. Contact her at aholstein@centurytel.net.

