Alice Holstein: Surviving our dark night of the soul

As a spiritual companioning practitioner, I think it is important to do the mourning, to take time to feel, really feel any sadness there may be. Some will experience deep pain. Some will rush to put on a bandage; some will look for the gifts beneath the surface. Some will do all of this, searching for and finding surprising coping strategies, even breakthroughs.

For years I have been waiting for, hoping for and writing about a needed shift in consciousness that would take us to a higher level of maturity and wisdom.

Facts show that a number of people are already functioning there, but little did I dream that such a societal shift might come in such form as this, or carry such heavy costs, both financial and psychological.

But our “dark night” is here and may reflect a turning point for civilization.

This means a recognition of how interconnected we are despite the closing of borders, of how dependent we are on each other for survival and cooperation despite isolation.

We need government to get off the dime to act in bipartisan fashion rather than standoffs and bickering.