Alice Holstein: What are you waiting for during Advent?

But waiting is not something we do very well. We are people of action; we want to solve problems, be in control, participate in “what’s going on.”

We want to be self-reliant, to not let others in, especially when we are forced to wait in discomfort. We live in times of instant gratification. Motion and task accomplishment are everywhere valued in our materialistic, still-masculine dominant consciousness. “Being busy” is considered a virtue. Simply “being,” not even waiting, as we just appreciate the moment, is seldom experienced.

But wait: What if we recognized and accepted some spiritual gifts of waiting?

The workshop encouraged us to consider these by talking with one another and the larger group.

Among these lessons or gifts is patience, which teaches us to live more slowly, allowing us to feel gratitude for the small and the measured.

Another gift is to accept and appreciate the loss of control that can accompany waiting. Yes, really, for often we wait in anger or pain or anxiety about things that are truly beyond our control. We would save ourselves considerable frustration if we could but recognize the need to let go.

A third gift is to teach us to live more fully in the moment.