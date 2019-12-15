Alice Holstein: What are you waiting for during Advent?

I smiled all the way home.
The two-hour gathering at the Franciscan Spirituality Center on Dec. 7 was a seemingly simple exploration of this topic of “waiting.”
The results of being in a circle of others wanting pre-Christmas reflection time, however, were personally profound.
The facilitator, Audrey Lucier, director of the center, began with a prayer.
Yes, they always begin with a prayer, but this was an unusual prayer.
It highlighted multiple ordinary and extraordinary types of waiting, making me consider ones that affect me.
I wait for winter to end, to hear from a friend who is sick, for someone to get the emotional house in order, for a patient’s hospital treatments to take effect.
I wait with a friend who waits to help a child in crisis, for the world to become less divisive, for visits with loved ones, for a renewed purpose in life for several I know, for some addicts to stop using, for peace of mind.
I wait for more of the moments when I feel useful and needed, in fear sometimes about aging, in gentle patience for life to unfold, in impatience to make more writing time and in happy anticipation about people events on my calendar.
Not only is Advent a time of waiting for the Christ child, according to many organized religions, it is obvious that many of us spend tons of time waiting for something, someone or for waiting itself to begin or end.
But waiting is not something we do very well. We are people of action; we want to solve problems, be in control, participate in “what’s going on.”
We want to be self-reliant, to not let others in, especially when we are forced to wait in discomfort. We live in times of instant gratification. Motion and task accomplishment are everywhere valued in our materialistic, still-masculine dominant consciousness. “Being busy” is considered a virtue. Simply “being,” not even waiting, as we just appreciate the moment, is seldom experienced.
But wait: What if we recognized and accepted some spiritual gifts of waiting?
The workshop encouraged us to consider these by talking with one another and the larger group.
Among these lessons or gifts is patience, which teaches us to live more slowly, allowing us to feel gratitude for the small and the measured.
Another gift is to accept and appreciate the loss of control that can accompany waiting. Yes, really, for often we wait in anger or pain or anxiety about things that are truly beyond our control. We would save ourselves considerable frustration if we could but recognize the need to let go.
A third gift is to teach us to live more fully in the moment.
“Be here now” is the result of not being able to predict the future or control the present. When we live in the moment, the world comes alive with awe and wonder.
Finally, the fourth gift is to begin to live in trust, to let go our fear and to move from excessive self-reliance toward new depths of faith. The workshop presented this as “Trust in God,” but for those who may not be comfortable with that word or concept, my interpretation is that the gift is very relevant in terms of living in trust, lack of fear and finding wisdom in the universe.
The gathering had begun with each of us sharing in the group what we had waited for at Christmas time as a child. Almost all of us identified concrete things, such as dolls or a BB-gun.
By the end of the several hours, however, we had plumbed some depths of what it means to wait, really wait, with awareness, patience, loving attention and trust.
I now wait for my Christmas cards from afar with relish, for the Christmas meal with more excitement to really taste it, with special appreciation for my minimal shopping needs and for the joyful Christmas music.
I appreciate anew the things that I wait for when I could be enjoying a slow walk of patience, surrendering what is not in my control, living in the present and trusting the wisdom of life and love.
Christmas for me has always been low key, but now I am awake, at new depths, to what Advent means beyond the religious understandings.
The dark days of winter seem not so long.
Alice Holstein, Ed.D., is a La Crosse author, consultant and Spiritual Companioning practitioner. www.aliceholstein.net.