Alice Holstein: Where have all the workers gone?

Everywhere there are signs, “Hiring Now.” There seem to be few takers, so service can be slow and merchants are worried.

The question about where the workers have gone was raised by Fareed Zakaria in his CNN Oct. 17 program. It turns out the conventional answer, that people are lazy and living off unemployment benefits, is not the cause. Instead, as his interviewee expert suggested, “something deeper is going on.” Besides the issues of pandemic health concerns and women staying home because of lack of childcare, she called the phenomenon “the great reassessment of work in America.”

Here is what she meant: Employees want something more from a job. Even more pay is not enough. Burnout is a factor, and people want an opportunity to pursue their dreams. Entrepreneurship is resurging more than in 30 years.

I say that employees are asking for more meaning in their work life; as the expert said, they want to be treated as whole people. I say, in addition, that they want involvement in the decisions that affect them. They want to care about their workplace and have it care about them.

Months ago, when the pandemic hit, I wrote an editorial suggesting that the crisis might lead to a “dark night of the soul” where the meaning of life is questioned and significant changes are made in how we live and choices we make. Whether it has been dark or not, it appears that such an assessment is underway.

Years ago, as a doctoral student, I wrote an unusual thesis—-“Will Management Please Wake Up? You’re Killing My Soul At Work.” Later, when I was a practicing Organization Development consultant, I persuaded CEOs and managers that participative processes were essential to high morale. There was the possibility of creating exciting work places where productivity would be high. There were successes, such as the Solar Energy Research Institute and Frontier Airlines. People felt empowered; a strike was prevented because management realized that problems needed attention. Participative processes were installed and productivity increased. Employees were involved and highly motivated.

Where might we look for local examples of employers that work to keep employees happy? Service at Ace Hardware may be so special because they are an employee-owned company. Kwik Trip service may be so cheerful because of employee profit sharing and their caring for employees.

I wonder if employee-owned companies, or those with generous profit sharing, would transform Walmart, Amazon, manufacturers and service companies of all kinds? What if they truly involved their employees in the decision-making? What if they made it even halfway fun to work in a cheerful, rewarding place? What if they compensated for menial work with decent pay and other perks?

The pandemic has no doubt fueled a gigantic personal examination among the workforce. They are asking, Who am I? What do I want out of life? What kind of treatment do I deserve? Finding solutions demands transformative answers. Blaming potential employees won’t work. According to Fareed, there are 10 million job openings and 8 million unemployed. Where is the disconnect?

My thought is that the “something more” desired represents a significant maturation of the workforce, whether they can articulate it or not. The same pictures are emerging in other countries too.

Could it be that workers this time are the real economic “leaders,” declaring with their feet that an unbalanced, overly materialistic society is seriously out of sync? If employers seized the opportunity, this puzzling, somewhat disturbing, unmet “hiring now” trend could be a blessing in disguise.

There is some very relevant Web information on “Community Wealth Building” at https://democracycollaborative.org

Alice Holstein, Ed.D. is an ex-Organization Development consultant/teacher, a writer and a Spiritual Companioning practitioner. aholstein@centurytel.net

