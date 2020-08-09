Alice Holstein: Writing provides a healing journey

It is thus that I recommend all those who say, “I could/should write a book, or I want to leave my stories to others,” to go ahead and undertake the task. Who knows — you might even decide to self-publish, or perhaps make an inexpensive booklet of prime stories.

What matters most, however, is that you ask the questions, “Who am I?” or “Who have I been?” “Why was I here at all?” “How did I live a life of meaning?”

It seems to me that these are COVID-19 type issues. We have all been plunged into a dark night of the soul where we likely ponder such things. Our isolation and disruption of the normal may be a time to address these core questions.

There is a well-known saying that writers write for themselves. I know that truth from my previous publications.

If you have no writing skill, then make some notes and practice telling your stories.

The point is to put some preparation into the exercise. Rambling is not enjoyable to others.

The process of reflection, the clarity that comes only from writing, or gathering and honing our material, is a healing exercise.