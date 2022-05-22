Alice Holstein: Youth are struggling with mental health issues

May is Mental Health Month, and many of our youth are struggling with their mental health.

In December 2021, the Surgeon General of the United States issued a rare public health advisory, warning about an emerging youth mental health crisis. The Coulee Region seems aware of this alarming trend but remains relatively uninformed on how to address it. This column is the first of two, based upon information from a trio of local experts.

They include:

Diana DiazGranados, project coordinator for the Better Together program that has been focusing, in a collaborative way, with local systems and programs for the last five years through a grant from the Advancing A Healthier Wisconsin Endowment.

Curt Teff, director of community services for the La Crosse School District who works with local efforts to meet mental health challenges among students.

Bridget Todd, Youth System of Care Administrator who leads a partnership between La Crosse County Human Services and the La Crosse School District, aimed at keeping youth out of the Criminal Justice system.

Teen years are stressful times, but today’s national and global realities are especially troubling. The pandemic accentuated stress. Nationally, the statistics show that Emergency Room visits for suicidal thoughts or attempts have increased 51% for girls and 4% for boys from 2019 to 2021.

Increased anxiety and depression are widely reported. Other indications of teens struggling run the gamut, from chronic absenteeism, to reduced participation in youth activities, bullying, anger and frustration, increased use of social media, more risky behavior, hopelessness, isolation and loneliness.

Adolescence is a period of significant growth and development. Youth are unsure of themselves to begin with. There is pressure to show off the best version of oneself. They are concerned about being judged, sometimes distorting the negatives when comparing themselves with others or celebrities. Social media can accentuate these conditions, especially for girls exposed to unattainable standards of beauty.

Relationships suffered greatly during the pandemic. They were turned upside down, affecting young people’s ability to determine who they are and where they fit in the world.

Besides the unusual pandemic stress and society’s focus on success at all costs, there are problems with a family’s ability to thrive in the face of lower income levels. Lack of affordable child-care is often a barrier to creating a dual wage household.

One of the experts suggested parents can support their children’s wellness by modeling good mental health habits, sharing strategies for dealing with stress and adversity. Another of the interviewees suggested that sometimes a hindrance can be not enough adults practicing good mental health habits around youth. Another stressed the importance of starting early with youth, focusing on good nutrition, sleep, physical activities and healthy relationships to reduce the risk of more severe, longer-term mental health problems.

In the meantime, some things that can be done include increasing awareness about mental health and youth. We can normalize having mental health issues, supporting the idea that they are not the fault of the person. We must destigmatize mental illness, recognizing how common it is among both older people and youth. Says the Surgeon General of the United States, we need to make it OK to ask for help!

Several of the interviewees mentioned concern about the use of social media, recognizing some is positive while some is unhealthy because it prevents deeper interpersonal connections. We will not know for a long while what effects, both positive and negative, our devices have had, but it makes sense for everyone to monitor and limit their use.

This may be especially true for adults if they lack focus on interactions with their children while being overly connected to parental devices. Social media developers are first and foremost, advertisers and marketers, not builders of strong interpersonal relationships.

Other improvements, however, can become priorities, such as better funding at the federal level for mental health professionals who presently are often swamped; we can increase screenings, train more therapists and make them an integral part of school services. We can teach Social-Emotional Learning skills as local entities are doing, and we can make emergency and non-emergency support and information services widely known. These include, The National Suicide Prevention Hotline, 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Locally, there is the 211, information and referral as well as crisis support line.

Perhaps, most importantly, we can urge our youth to tell someone if they are struggling. It really IS Ok to ask for help!

Next Sunday: Second column highlighting local youth mental health efforts.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0