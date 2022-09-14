Alzheimer’s Disease – Creating hope for a brighter future

As I visit with people in the Coulee Region and beyond, it seems many are concerned about Brain health. It’s alarming to know that Alzheimer’s cases are expected to triple by 2050 to 152 million worldwide. So why are scientists and advocates so upbeat about the future of Alzheimer’s Disease?

Well, it is because many building blocks to disease modifying treatments are coming together at a rapid pace. Scientists are better understanding why the disease varies from person to person.

Not so long ago, brain scans and lumbar punctures to collect fluid were the only way ways Doctors could see early brain changes associated with Alzheimer’s. Now, blood tests offer a less invasive way, more affordable, and soon a more widely available option. This test can determine the presence of amyloid plaques in the brain which is a hallmark of the disease.

The key is to identify people with the disease at its earliest stages, even before they have symptoms. The goal is simply to find interventions that either prevent or delay any impact on daily life.

In the meantime, it is important to target prevention methods that minimize the risk of Alzheimer’s like exercise, adequate sleep, consuming brain healthy foods, having strong social ties, and lowering stress levels to protect brain health.

Twenty years ago, lifestyle factors were not even discussed as a preventative tool. Now, researchers say that 50 to 60 percent of Alzheimer’s cases could be prevented or delayed based on lifestyle factors.

Much of the credit for the new discoveries in the fight to end this brain disease goes to those that participate in the Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Not only have Walks publicized the need to find a cure, they have raised the dollars necessary to fund the 920 research projects currently underway to find the cure.

You can assist in accelerating research in dramatic ways that will lead to earlier diagnosis, improved treatment and, one day, the realization of a world without Alzheimer’ and all other dementia by being a part of the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, September 17 at Riverside Park.

The 1 mile or 3 mile walk will begin with registration at 8:30 am. The opening ceremony is at 9:40 am with the Walk beginning at 10 am. Teams or individuals can register in advance by going to www.alz.org/walk for more information.

Finally, at the completion of the Walk, a new feature this year is the #ENDALZ FEST at the La Crosse Distilling Company from 11 am – 1 pm. The goal of this event is to bring together advocates, care givers and those affected by Alzheimer’s to share stories of those that have been touched by the disease in the Coulee Region.

Terry Erickson is a State Board Member of the Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Association