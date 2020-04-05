Amena Khandker: Love, not fear, is connecting us

Instead of hearing only stories of hate, we are hearing more stories about people caring and helping one another.

Our fear for the health and well-being of our families and friends has caused us to reach out more frequently and even bond through social media and video conferencing.

The sense of caring for one another — whether it be a family member, a friend or even a stranger — brings the good that is in us and the best of humanity. COVID-19 is proving that we can all be decent, caring and selfless people.

We are also finding ways to cope and support one another. When I personally feel helpless, I turn to God and my heart finds comfort.

Although we all had to stop going to our houses of God, it did not diminish our ability and willingness to pray for each other. My belief is strong that only God can help us when nobody else can and I ask God for forgiveness and mercy.

It is also time to forgive and ask forgiveness from our friends and relatives. Whatever your beliefs may be, it is love that connects us, not fear.

COVID-19 has exposed our humanity. We are optimistic that there will be a day when we are all able to get back to a normal life. Let us all pause and realize that we can create a better norm through our love for each other.

Amena Khandker is a senior lecturer emeritus in the Department of Economics at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.