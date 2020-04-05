Amena Khandker: Love, not fear, is connecting us

COVID-19 is now knocking at our doors.
Our country, a superpower, is now being brought to its knees and we are feeling helpless against this invisible enemy.
The coronavirus task force reminds us there is no medicine, no therapy, no magic bullet.
They are expecting to come up with vaccines and medicine to fight this virus possibly in a few months. With the rise in cases, we are learning more about the characteristics of this virus. It is not just affecting those who are the elderly, but also the young.
As of April 1, La Crosse County reported 19 confirmed cases. Wisconsin has 1,351 cases with 16 deaths. The White House is warning the U.S. could expect anywhere from 100,000 to 240,000 deaths from this coronavirus despite social distancing. Most of the businesses are closed and 3.3 million people have filed for unemployment benefits only this last week.
People are scared about how they are going to survive, pay their rent and mortgages, and pay for food.
We are being bombarded with depressing statistics every day. As we lie awake at night, we think about the safety of our loved ones and the possibility of our own health deteriorating.
We hear painful stories of families around the world getting separated and not knowing the fate of their loved ones. Stories even in our own backyard of grandchildren not being able to say goodbye to their beloved grandparents.
Here in La Crosse, we, the senior citizens, have been in self-isolation for the last few weeks. My granddaughter’s 15th birthday was a few weekends ago. This is the first time my husband and I decided to stay at home and send our hugs and kisses over video chat. We are all separated. This has never happened before. This is not how I envisioned my retirement would be.
As the fear of COVID-19 consumes us, I have come to the realization that it is also helping bring out the good that was hidden or almost forgotten from our normal lives.
The fear of death has brought many countries together. As far as I know, all conventional wars have stopped. Crimes and gun violence are down, the environmental quality has improved, and charitable contributions have greatly increased.
Nations are trying to protect their most vulnerable, especially the elderly. Industries have put production of cars and other nonessential goods aside to build essential materials for hospitals and their patients.
Long days, sleepless nights and working around the clock have become the norm in so many people’s lives.
The unselfish, self-sacrificing services of doctors, nurses, other health-care providers, first responders and everyone else who are helping us to maintain our survival are remarkable.
There are thousands of people helping us by supplying all the necessities, despite fear of their and their family’s sickness or death. New York itself has more than 76,000 volunteers who are helping to save people’s lives.
Instead of hearing only stories of hate, we are hearing more stories about people caring and helping one another.
Our fear for the health and well-being of our families and friends has caused us to reach out more frequently and even bond through social media and video conferencing.
The sense of caring for one another — whether it be a family member, a friend or even a stranger — brings the good that is in us and the best of humanity. COVID-19 is proving that we can all be decent, caring and selfless people.
We are also finding ways to cope and support one another. When I personally feel helpless, I turn to God and my heart finds comfort.
Although we all had to stop going to our houses of God, it did not diminish our ability and willingness to pray for each other. My belief is strong that only God can help us when nobody else can and I ask God for forgiveness and mercy.
It is also time to forgive and ask forgiveness from our friends and relatives. Whatever your beliefs may be, it is love that connects us, not fear.
COVID-19 has exposed our humanity. We are optimistic that there will be a day when we are all able to get back to a normal life. Let us all pause and realize that we can create a better norm through our love for each other.
Amena Khandker is a senior lecturer emeritus in the Department of Economics at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
