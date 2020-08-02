Andrea Van Wyk: Restoring balanced home life with children amid COVID

It’s official. La Crosse area public schools are starting out the year virtual. It looks like we will all have more time at home with our kids.
As a pediatrician, it was a rare patient who could identify the name of a virus before our current pandemic, but now coronavirus is part of every child’s vocabulary.
Even my 5-year old daughter said, while playing with her toy calico critters, “The koala family can’t visit the pool, because it’s closed from the coronavirus.”
How can we use this unique time to bring back some of the simple joys of childhood? A well-seasoned mother once said that the secret of educating your children is to read lots of really good books and introduce them to a variety of experiences. Simple!
I would add that a daily math lesson and music practice might help, and religious instruction is important, too. But for the purpose of this article, we will stick to the former. Let’s break this down: How can we best educate our children during this unusual time where everything “normal” has been taken away or turned virtual?
First, read lots of really good books. You know as well as I that there is good literature, and then there are other books that we read and question how they ever got published
Examples of good books include fairy tales, Aesop’s fables and countless more. Gather as many variations of Cinderella from around the world and have children vote on their favorite. Laugh about the pride and silliness of the emperor as he parades through town in his “new clothes.”
Journey with Hansel and Gretel through the forest, retracing their steps with bread crumbs. Have children guess the moral of the fable Lion and the Mouse by Aesop. Children can learn so much about loyalty, bravery, pride and envy through a story rather than a lecture. Grab a copy of “The Random House book of Fairy tales” or “The Blue Fairy Book” for older children and dive into the imaginary world.
There are also wonderful books with great book lists for various ages and topics. Some resources are “The Read-aloud Handbook” by Jim Trelease, “Honey for a Child’s heart” by Gladys Hunt, “Read Aloud Family” by Sarah Mackenzie, “Well-trained mind” by Susan Wise Bauer.
Charlotte Mason was an English educator in early 20th century who emphasized “living books” to explore teachings on all subjects, rather than textbooks that can be dry and cover topics only briefly. Charlotte Mason “living book” booklists abound on the website amblesideonline.org. Pull out your library card, and start requesting books. We are blessed with a wonderful library system and it is open now for pickups.
Second, expose your children to a variety of experiences. I think one of the most important experiences we need to reintroduce as a society is time in nature.
Today, children age 8-18 spend an average of 7.5 hours per day on screens for entertainment, according to the CDC. The national trust research showed that children are playing outside for an average of 34 minutes per day. Certainly, this contributes to the obesity epidemic and attention problems in children.
What if we used this time of COVID to try and reverse this: Spend more time outside and less time on the screen? I realize this will be challenging as many classes are virtual, but there are still many hours that we can devote to free play or outside time.
Children are so curious naturally. If we provide space and time outside, they make discoveries and ask questions that adults may have forgotten to ask.
For those families who want to make nature study a more regular part of their life, I highly recommend “Handbook of Nature Study” by Anna Botsford Comstock. Published first in 1911, this book is a gem. It has been a wonderful resource for teachers and parents for decades, and it still sheds so much light on topics ranging from monarch caterpillars to toads to constellations to the common housefly. The author encourages parents/teachers to freely say “I don’t know” if children ask questions beyond the teacher’s knowledge. Instead, the teacher should say, “I do not know; let us see if we cannot together find out this mysterious thing. Maybe no one knows it as yet, and I wonder if you will discover it before I do.”
Let’s do our kids a favor and go outside with them. We are blessed in the Coulee Region to have countless bluff trails and streams to explore. Buy an annual state park pass for $28. That’s $2.33 per month. What a deal for the entertainment budget.
These are certainly challenging times for families, but I hope that when some of our regular routines are stripped away, we can seek to enjoy simple things again that may restore balance for your child and strengthen the family unit through shared experiences, such as catching fireflies at night, or curling up on a couch together reading chapter books and hearing your child beg “read one more chapter.”
Andrea Van Wyk, MD, is a pediatrician at Gundersen Health System.
