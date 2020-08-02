Andrea Van Wyk: Restoring balanced home life with children amid COVID

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s official. La Crosse area public schools are starting out the year virtual. It looks like we will all have more time at home with our kids.

As a pediatrician, it was a rare patient who could identify the name of a virus before our current pandemic, but now coronavirus is part of every child’s vocabulary.

Even my 5-year old daughter said, while playing with her toy calico critters, “The koala family can’t visit the pool, because it’s closed from the coronavirus.”

How can we use this unique time to bring back some of the simple joys of childhood? A well-seasoned mother once said that the secret of educating your children is to read lots of really good books and introduce them to a variety of experiences. Simple!

I would add that a daily math lesson and music practice might help, and religious instruction is important, too. But for the purpose of this article, we will stick to the former. Let’s break this down: How can we best educate our children during this unusual time where everything “normal” has been taken away or turned virtual?

First, read lots of really good books. You know as well as I that there is good literature, and then there are other books that we read and question how they ever got published