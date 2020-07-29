Ann Brandau: Finding resilience, gratitude during graduation

The passing of mothers in childbirth or siblings to common ailments such as whooping cough were commonplace, and yet people persevered and were grateful for opportunities.

In the case of Grandpa Anderson, his mother passed when he was only 2 years old. He and his younger brother, Edwin, were sent off to be raised by his Aunt Annie. He knew hardship and sorrow and school was, most likely, a place to escape the realities of his world.

He continues his address saying, “Now the great future lies before us. We must enter upon the great field of life where increasing responsibilities await us. Whither the fates call. This is our commencement. We cannot make any prophecy as to what we will be doing in the future, but what difference will it make, be the work only noble and worthy of merit? We must strive to do our best and remember ‘Not failure but low aim in crime.’ Our success will depend largely upon each individual: we can continue in the work of improvement or we can fold our hands and lose all we have won tonight; let us persevere in the former.”

With limited means as a high school graduate, he resolved to stay at home on the farm to help his father. His farm work did not define him, it was a means to an end, to enjoy his various other interests.