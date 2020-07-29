Ann Brandau: Finding resilience, gratitude during graduation

One hundred and four years ago, a young man, by the name of Herbert Anderson presented the commencement address to the Class of 1916 at Wilton High School.
He begins by explaining to the audience that he will be delivering the address as a result of an election process, as he was the person selected out of a class of five.
His freshman class totaled 15, but along the years, several dropped out to work or did not see the value of further schooling.
My grandfather, Herbert, held his teachers in high regard and never lost interest in the love of learning throughout his 91 years.
He begins his remarks by thanking “those teachers, parents and others who have nobly assisted us in reaching this stage of accomplishment. Do they not play the great part in our advancement? They surely do, and their efforts are more than appreciated. In moments of doubt and almost discouragement, they have spurred us on giving us new spirit and strength. There is much in encouragement. It is half the work. We only trust that at some time in the future we may do honor to them.”
I cannot help but wonder if Wilton High School was a sacred, safe space for Grandpa Anderson. Where his thoughts and dreams could be freely imagined and visualized.
He always struck me as a dreamer and a deeply introspective person. His words reflect his sincere appreciation of people who took selfless care of children, like him, who had faced great loss and tragedy throughout their young lives.
The passing of mothers in childbirth or siblings to common ailments such as whooping cough were commonplace, and yet people persevered and were grateful for opportunities.
In the case of Grandpa Anderson, his mother passed when he was only 2 years old. He and his younger brother, Edwin, were sent off to be raised by his Aunt Annie. He knew hardship and sorrow and school was, most likely, a place to escape the realities of his world.
He continues his address saying, “Now the great future lies before us. We must enter upon the great field of life where increasing responsibilities await us. Whither the fates call. This is our commencement. We cannot make any prophecy as to what we will be doing in the future, but what difference will it make, be the work only noble and worthy of merit? We must strive to do our best and remember ‘Not failure but low aim in crime.’ Our success will depend largely upon each individual: we can continue in the work of improvement or we can fold our hands and lose all we have won tonight; let us persevere in the former.”
With limited means as a high school graduate, he resolved to stay at home on the farm to help his father. His farm work did not define him, it was a means to an end, to enjoy his various other interests.
Grandpa Anderson found great joy in learning new skills and applying them for the enjoyment and benefit of others. For example, he was fascinated by photography and quickly became known as Wilton’s historical photographer.
His thought-provoking and pristine quality photographs continue to be reproduced today. Grandpa Anderson also loved bees and was known for his famous beard of bees photograph, which has been widely circulated through the nation. He aimed high and maintained a curious mind.
I’m sharing portions of his commencement address in honor of my son, Gunner Brandau Hynek (Hillsboro), my niece, Abby Brandau (Royall), and great nephew, Cole Sharpe (Tomah), who all are part of the graduating class of 2020, as one example of how to move on from high school and live a resilient, grateful and purpose-filled life.
Grandpa Anderson did not have the educational opportunities available to our current high school graduates, and yet, he was self-educated, content and wise about life.
He found wonder and beauty in God’s creation and marveled at all the goodness he had received, in spite of numerous losses and setbacks.
What a fantastic mindset to emulate and consider as graduates begin their next chapter.
Find work and hobbies that speak to you personally and be kind and faithful to others. Congratulations class of 2020.
Ann Brandau is director of counseling and case management studies at Western Technical College.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!