Ann Kappauf and Tom Berkedal: There's help if you're in an abusive situation

Many businesses and area schools have temporarily suspended operations, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

These developments increase anxiety for many members of our community; but particularly those who are living in abusive homes. As the executive directors of two local organizations whose ultimate goal is to reduce acts of domestic and sexual violence, we believe it is important to share the following information with the communities that we serve.

At this point, New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Centers have not experienced a dramatic rise in calls or requests for shelter, but this could change rapidly. If an increase in calls occurs, be assured that New Horizons will adjust services so that no victim goes unassisted.

The economic strain resulting from policies implemented to control the spread of COVID-19 could easily contribute to tensions rising in a household.

Those who are essentially trapped with an abusive partner, being holed up in close proximity with no way to avoid their abuser, can bring a whole new level of fear.

Some abusers may tell their victims that they have no options or means of escape, but they would be wrong. New Horizons continues to be open for service and we’re available to help victims of abuse in the communities we serve.