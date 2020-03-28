Ann Kappauf and Tom Berkedal: There's help if you're in an abusive situation

Many businesses and area schools have temporarily suspended operations, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
These developments increase anxiety for many members of our community; but particularly those who are living in abusive homes. As the executive directors of two local organizations whose ultimate goal is to reduce acts of domestic and sexual violence, we believe it is important to share the following information with the communities that we serve.
At this point, New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Centers have not experienced a dramatic rise in calls or requests for shelter, but this could change rapidly. If an increase in calls occurs, be assured that New Horizons will adjust services so that no victim goes unassisted.
The economic strain resulting from policies implemented to control the spread of COVID-19 could easily contribute to tensions rising in a household.
Those who are essentially trapped with an abusive partner, being holed up in close proximity with no way to avoid their abuser, can bring a whole new level of fear.
Some abusers may tell their victims that they have no options or means of escape, but they would be wrong. New Horizons continues to be open for service and we’re available to help victims of abuse in the communities we serve.
Safety plans are going to be key for victims of abuse, especially in the current climate. This is why connecting with one of our advocates at New Horizons is important to help navigate a person’s unique situation. We encourage victims to call the numbers listed below for help in developing a safety plan.
For those who are working to find a balance with children in this current situation, we recommend creating a schedule for your family. It’s important to have structure, including quiet time and calming techniques for both parents and kids.
If you know of a friend or family member who is living in an abusive home, you can help by offering a supportive ear to them. It’s important to let a victim know that you see what’s going on and you’re there to help. You may also encourage them to call one of the crisis lines below.
Our Outreach Centers in La Crosse County and Trempealeau County are closed to the public, but both have advocates on duty to take calls. The number to call or text in La Crosse is 608-386-1142 and in Trempealeau County the number to call or text is 608-386-6043.
DART (Domestic Abuse Reduction Team) located at City Hall in La Crosse is also closed, but there is an advocate on duty who can be reached by a call or text to 608-799-9342.
Additionally, New Horizons’ crisis lines remain open and staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. In La Crosse County, the number to call is 1-888-231-0066 (toll free) and in Trempealeau County the number to call is 1-800-706-8586. We have the ability to use a language line for communicating with victims who do not speak English.
We are fortunate to live in a community that is filled with giving people, and there is help available for those who need food, shelter or financial help that may be needed due to COVID-19.
It’s important to try to stay calm, reach out if you need help, and be a good neighbor to those in need.
By Ann Kappauf is executive director of New Horizons Shelter and Outreach. Tom Berkedal is executive director of LevelUP-A Partnership to END Domestic and Sexual Violence.
