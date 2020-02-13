Ann McFeatters: A Bloomberg nomination no longer seems so far-fetched

We have no idea yet which wing of the party will prevail, if either. The candidates are rising and falling weekly, but the party hasn’t fallen in love yet.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, who came in second in Iowa and first in New Hampshire, is not even a Democrat.

He calls himself a democratic socialist, which makes Trump chortle with glee. Wait until Trump sets out to “define” for America what that means. It will come out sounding like something akin to communism on steroids.

But Sanders has received only a fourth of the Democratic votes cast thus far, and fewer voters have chosen him than in 2016. Even though a national poll says he would beat Trump in a face off, that is not how our electoral system works. Popular vote doesn’t determine the winner. (Ask Hillary Clinton, who got almost 3 million more votes than Trump did in 2016 but lost the Electoral College big time.)

According to the Quinnipiac Poll, Bloomberg would win over Trump by nine points. Again, we don’t elect the president by a national popular vote. Fresh off an impeachment acquittal, with a decent economy, the power of the federal government, huge amounts of money and a big bag of dirty tricks, Trump is already campaigning hard in states he needs to win. Bloomberg hasn’t even been on a ballot yet