Ann McFeatters: A rare bipartisan show of support for 5G technology

The White House did not immediately respond, although Trump has said he wants 5G to be a national priority. One reason is that rural voters, who voted for Trump in 2016, tend to have slower internet connections than urban voters. As we all know, Trump is very eager to be reelected in 2020.

However, there is a vicious, fractious and worrisome disconnect among federal agencies, all of which seem to have different 5G plans and strategies and competing demands for spectrum allocation — which agency gets the most access to 5G. The person who was supposed to be coordinating abruptly quit.

The Federal Communications Commission wants 5G but is stuck on which ones of several proposals to choose.

The FCC chairman, Ajit Pai, said he backs a proposed merger by Sprint and T-Mobile on the theory that such a company would have the resources to push 5G faster. But a number of state attorneys general have filed an antitrust lawsuit against the merger on grounds that it would not be beneficial to American cellphone users.

Meanwhile, China is determined to be first, which would give its businesses — and government — a huge leg up. Many analysts think who wins the global 5G race is far more important than whether the U.S. or China “wins” the current trade war.