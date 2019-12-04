Ann McFeatters: All hope is not lost, America

The life expectancy decline surprised demographers because it is happening across all ethnic and racial classes and is hitting more people in the prime of life.

A new study just published in the Journal of the American Medical Association finds the decline is not just in the cities but also in the suburbs.

Dr. Steven Woolf of Virginia Commonwealth University was quoted as saying, “The whole country is at a health disadvantage compared to other wealthy nations. We are losing people in the most productive period of their lives. Children are losing parents. Employers have a sicker work force.”

It’s a shock to Americans, traditionally at the forefront of historical progress, to find that we are lagging — seriously lagging behind — in such areas as infant mortality and maternal health.

We are startled that alcoholism, strokes, heart disease and obstructive pulmonary disease are rampant among the middle-aged middle-class even though the U.S. has the highest per capita health spending in the world.

According to the new study, the death rate from 2010 to 2017 for all causes among people ages 25 to 64 increased from 328.5 deaths per 100,000 people to 348.2 deaths per 100,000.