Ann McFeatters: Gifts for that hard-to-buy-for politician in your life

WASHINGTON — The annual mountain of catalogs is pouring into our mailboxes again.

With thoughts of impeachment swirling in our heads, we decided to curb our natural antagonisms and spread some cheer from said catalogs before they go into the recycling bin.

Jim Jordan, the overwrought Ohio Republican congressman who likes to shout observations with no apparent questions at cowering witnesses, must have left his suit jacket on the bus when he first got to Washington and never thought to get another one.

We saw the slogan “give the gift of relaxation” on the Pajamagram catalog and decided Jordan should give up all pretense and wear Darth Vader jamies to work, the ones that say “Up to Snow Good.” The already confused witnesses could make of it what they will,

We are happy that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds no animosity for her nemesis Donald Trump and told reporters in no uncertain terms that she prays for him all the time. We saw her trademark lapis lazuli beads in the form of a rosary. She could smooth the reassuring beads and pray for Trump, all in one stroke.