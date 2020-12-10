Ann McFeatters: Holiday shopping for America's political leaders

The winter avalanche has arrived. All those holiday catalog vying for space with bills in our mailboxes.

Thus, it is time to put grievances aside and do our annual virtual shopping for the politicians who have failed us so abysmally this year. And a few who have even done their jobs.

Consider poor Mike Pence. Standing patiently all these years slightly behind Donald Trump while waiting to run for president himself in 2024. And now! Trump threatens to run again! Pence has become the invisible man.

So we think Pence should receive the World’s Smallest Voice Changer. Sold by the Spilsbury catalogue for only $12.99, “you say your favorite phrases in riotous new ways.” Such as “I’d like to thank the president on behalf of all the people of the world for being the most remarkable, handsome, visionary on the planet.” “Isn’t that right, boss.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who almost single handedly upheld the Democratic Party for four years, is adept at moving about in the Emerald City of Oz. She should be good at handling Plow and Hearth’s $16.95 Flingshot Flying Monkeys. “Slip your fingertips into their little mitts, pull back like a slingshot, let fly and listen as they screech through the air.” Said Patricia, “Hilarious. I believe the adults had more fun than the kids.”