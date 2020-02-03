Ann McFeatters: Iowa unlikely to bring clarity to Democratic race for nomination

Former Vice President Joe Biden, not likely to win Iowa, remains the favorite to get the party nomination. But he has been damaged — unfairly — by the scandal over Trump exhorting Ukraine to open a bogus investigation of him and his son Hunter.

There is no smoking gun there, but Trump has succeeded in convincing many Americans that somehow Biden is culpable of something even if they don’t know what.

It’s wrong and unfair, but it’s exactly what Trump did to Hillary Clinton. Many still think Trump’s barrage of nasty criticism of her as corrupt means something was wrong even after it has been positively proven she was innocent of any wrongdoing (although guilty of running a bad campaign).

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has changed his party affiliation from Republican to Democrat to run for president, but he is not even running in Iowa. Nonetheless, he has spent millions of dollars in TV ads trying to convince Americans that Trump is the worst president in U.S. history.

More to the point, he vows that he will spend $1 billion of his self-made $50 billion fortune to defeat Trump, no matter who is the Democratic nominee. Bloomberg is a centrist, and on many social issues he is in line with a majority of Democrats.