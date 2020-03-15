Ann McFeatters: Virus shows need for competent government

And some of them, such as Washington’s Gov. Jay Inslee, desperately working around the clock as the virus spread in his state — which has the highest number of deaths, were called out as a “snake” by the president of the United States.

A president who spent much of his time playing golf at his Florida resort, on taxpayer dollars, and in a kooky, embarrassing move visited the Centers for Disease Control in golf clothes while denying a crisis was at hand.

A president who said infected Americans should not be taken off a cruise ship because it might look bad to have more cases on his watch.

Ok. Enough about him.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has become a national hero, telling us the truth when others pooh-poohed the danger. The worst, he said, is yet to come.

Because the administration cut funding and eliminated scientists responsible for containing the spread of such deadly ailments as Ebola, influenza and, now COVID-19, the infrastructure was missing to take quick, effective action to prevent a major outbreak. We’ll be paying for it now, big time.

Let’s not forget that scientists and bureaucrats aren’t the ones who mobilize the country; politicians are.