As individuals, it is easy to feel very helpless once you are informed about the seriousness of the climate crisis and witness the total lack of effective action by the Trump administration and Congress.
In fact, in many cases, they are ignoring climate change science and rolling back prior environmental regulations. We’re watching the climate change disaster unfold before our eyes and feel nearly powerless.
Alone, I cannot regulate the fossil fuel industry. That is a task for our national government. I can, however, pressure elected officials to take action, which I do.
I can encourage other people to do the same, which I do. I can channel my fear and passion into direct action, which I do, every Friday as a student leader for Fridays for Future La Crosse.
The international Fridays for Future movement was inspired by 16-year-old Swedish student Greta Thunberg. In August 2018, she started a weekly school strike each Friday outside the Swedish Parliament to demand that it pays attention to the climate crisis.
Her efforts went viral on social media and she has since gone on to become a powerful, worldwide advocate for climate action, particularly for young people.
I closely follow the run-up to the 2020 U.S. elections, and campaign for Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the candidates most serious about the climate crisis.
By next November, I can vote. I continue learning about climate change and educate others. I feel like I’m doing everything in my power, and still see no change.
It is draining. I am burned-out. I am tired of being told that I am making no difference. I am tired of not being taken seriously. Sometimes I’d like to hide and ignore everything, but I won’t. I can’t.
CEOs and the politicians know that humans are causing global warming and climate change and still do nothing to change that.
Scientists and youth voices are being ignored. Their endless warnings are being ignored. These politicians and corporate leaders are not swayed by evidence, or moral arguments. They are thriving off of big business, which exists for the insatiable pursuit of maximum profit, no matter the environmental cost. This must be regulated but we are not doing that.
The extractive system that is modern capitalism generates wealth at the expense of nature, workers and marginalized communities.
A current debate within environmental movements surrounds the move toward lifestyle changes that reduce our carbon emissions.
Examples are eating less meat or going vegetarian, replacing plastic products with more sustainable alternatives, and walking, biking and taking public transportation instead of driving.
Many politicians often encourage personal lifestyle changes as the best way to combat the climate crisis. This devious rhetoric distracts from the greater problem — the for-profit, capitalist economy itself. We cannot ignore this and cannot be manipulated by green-washed marketing strategies.
All of that being said, major lifestyle changes from people of privilege are important to combating the climate crisis.
We are not living sustainably but increasingly use more fossil fuels for energy and creating products. We will only be successful if we can disconnect from the hyper-consumerism that drives our materialistic society.
Anyone with the economic privilege to do so should be paying attention to their individual impact; eating less or no meat, flying less and shopping with sustainability in mind, rather than convenience.
Many marginalized communities have been making more sustainable decisions for years out of necessity, yet they too will feel the effects of climate change. Many say that less privileged communities will bear the brunt of these impacts since they do not have the means to adapt to coming changes.
I mentioned privilege because it is impossible to talk about the climate crisis without talking about privilege, and marginalized communities.
Climate destabilization brings broader inequality, racial and gendered violence, less job stability, and increased border hostility. We must consider the quality of life of all people when discussing large-scale climate solutions.
A just transition away from rampant capitalism is imperative. This means promoting rapid systemic change to combat the unequal distribution of wealth and power, with a focus on addressing climate change.
It starts with supporting innovative, progressive policies in all sectors.
It is, at the bare minimum, supporting the principles of the Green New Deal, the Ready for 100 initiative and enacting carbon fee and dividend legislation.
It is reshaping the climate conversation from one of individual fault and responsibility to a discussion about the dangers of corporate greed and political inaction.
It is staying informed and staying active. It is galvanizing the energy of young and old to demand change. And it is campaigning for and electing politicians who are serious about quickly enacting effective climate change solutions. This is how we will go from feeling helpless to feeling hopeful.
