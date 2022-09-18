Annie Baumann: Opportunities come with La Crosse school referendum

The first meeting I attended after I was elected to the Board of Education in April 2021 was a workshop on the long-range facility plan. With $81 million in deferred maintenance costs and a budget that can only support $1.2 million a year in improvements, the board was looking for the best path forward to invest our limited funds.

To be totally honest, I left that first meeting feeling shocked. I had considered our many schools in neighborhoods across the community as a strength for our district. I had not considered that maintaining so many aging buildings could be a barrier to providing all that we have come to expect: all the schools across the district, our small class sizes, and our programs and services.

The reality is we are facing smaller budgets each year, forcing the district to find ways to continue to maintain what we have with fewer funds to do so. As the number of students enrolled in La Crosse schools decreases from lower birth rates and changing demographics in the city, the school district’s total revenue—the amount of money that the state determines we are able to spend each year on teachers, staff, and resources—also decreases. Additionally, La Crosse and every other district in the state has received no increase in per-student funding, even while the Wisconsin Legislature sits on a $5 billion budget surplus.

We are also hearing from staff and students that more resources, more staff, and more services are needed to address the learning gaps and mental health needs that were made more apparent during the COVID-19 pandemic. As the need for more has grown, the school district is not able to fully address the needs staff and students are expressing.

On November 8, voters will get the chance to vote on a referendum to borrow $194.7 million to consolidate our two high schools into a new building at the Trane site and merge our middle schools into our two existing high school buildings. In addition to reducing our deferred maintenance costs by $18.5 million through the sale of our three middle school buildings, this proposal will allow the district to save $4.5 million in operational funds each year—funds that can be directly reinvested in our staff and students.

With this proposal, we will be able to maintain enough funds to support the small class sizes that teachers and students need. Every 6th through 12th-grade student will have access to improved music facilities, athletic spaces, and classrooms. Our high school students will also gain access to labs for culinary arts, health sciences, engineering, and electronics that we cannot currently provide.

Without the opportunities we gain from this proposal, we face the reality of steep budget cuts: class sizes will be larger, support staff, administrator, and teacher positions will be cut, we will face greater challenges in retaining a talented teacher workforce, and we will lose programs that our community has come to rely on. Failure to refocus our budget to better invest in our staff and students will result in inequitable access to support services and opportunities for students across the entire district, from our farthest North neighborhoods to our Southernmost townships. It is our students who need the most support who will feel the greatest impact of smaller budgets, larger class sizes, and reduced opportunities.

My decision to support this referendum did not come easy. Not only was it hard for me to come to terms with the loss of some of our schools, we expected our three daughters to attend Logan High School. Should this referendum pass, my oldest will start her first year of high school at Logan High and finish out her senior year at the new high school building. I readily acknowledge the difficulty that families are facing with this transition and the changing expectations about the future of our schools—especially for our families on the Northside of La Crosse. It will be absolutely essential for the school district to respond to these changes by developing a plan to connect families and students to the proposed location—both by providing reliable, fast transportation and by developing programs to continue Northside traditions and involvement in school culture.

If the results of the two surveys the district conducted are an indication of how voters will respond to this referendum, this will be a close race. It is essential that voters know the outcomes of a vote in favor or against this referendum because there are no paths forward that don’t involve significant change. For the next two months, the school district is hosting several more information sessions. Please come, share your questions, and gather the information you need to cast your vote on November 8.