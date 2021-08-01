Anthony Chergosky: What July 4 and the Olympics tell us about easing America’s political tensions

How can we ease tensions between Democrats and Republicans? Some clues might be found thousands of miles and several time zones away in Tokyo, where the Olympics are being held.
A wealth of academic research displays the growth and intensity of affective polarization in America today. By affective polarization, I mean the increasing dislike, distrust, hostility, and even hatred between Democrats and Republicans in the general public.
As a memorable example, the political scientists Shanto Iyengar, Gaurav Sood, and Yphtach Lelkes found in their 2012 article, “Affect, Not Ideology: A Social Identity Perspective on Polarization,” that roughly one-third of Democrats and one-half of Republicans said they would be upset if their child married someone from the other political party.
In 1960, just 4% to 5% of Americans said they would be upset about their child marrying someone from the other political party.
To political scientists, statistics like these demonstrate that much of the partisan divide today is not driven by Americans taking a more positive view of their own party. Instead, the growing partisan divide is mainly fueled by people taking a more negative view of the opposing party.
Think of Minnesota Vikings fans who aren’t necessarily becoming more loyal to their own team, but are becoming more and more hostile to the Green Bay Packers.
Then consider Democrats who in the past merely disliked the Republicans, and now hate the GOP. Consider Republicans who in the past merely disagreed with the Democrats, and now despise the Democratic Party.
That is affective polarization in a nutshell. And it is a trend with meaningful consequences.
For instance, in a 2017 survey, the Pew Research Center found that 55% of Republicans report having “just a few” or no Democratic friends, and 64% of Democrats report having “just a few” or no Republican friends.
The consequences extend to governance.
If the voters of a politician’s own party hate and rarely interact with the other side, then a politician might be punished by their own side for seeking out bipartisan cooperation. After all, why would these voters reward a politician for working with the other party when the other party is perceived as an enemy? As a result, reelection-minded politicians will cater to the “base” of their political party through resisting bipartisanship and insulting the opposing party.
The result is gridlock and frustration.
But can anything reduce affective polarization?
In 2008, the American swimmer Michael Phelps won an astonishing eight gold medals at the Olympics, setting a new record for the most gold medals won in a single Olympics. Phelps captivated audiences with his remarkable achievements.
And something else happened. His record-breaking performance helped ease the political divide.
In the article “Americans, Not Partisans: Can Priming American National Identity Reduce Affective Polarization?” the political scientist Matthew Levendusky analyzes survey data that measured Americans’ perceptions of the two parties. Levendusky finds that Americans tended to express more positive attitudes toward the opposing party if they were interviewed for the survey around the time that Phelps broke the record.
Compared to people who took the survey prior to the 2008 Olympics, Republicans who were surveyed during Phelps’ record-breaking streak tended to express more positive attitudes toward Democrats. Democrats who were surveyed during Phelps’ incredible run tended to express more positive attitudes toward Republicans.
Levendusky’s findings are similar for the July 4th holiday. The closer to Independence Day that people took the survey, the more positive they tended to feel toward the opposing party. The further away from Independence Day people were interviewed for the survey, the more negative they felt about the opposing side.
Why did this happen? Levendusky theorizes that celebrating Independence Day and rooting for Team USA in the Olympics caused people to feel an increased sense of American national identity. By American national identity, I refer to the feeling that I am an American, I think of myself as American, and being American is important to how I define myself and my identity.
Levendusky also conducted an experiment in which certain participants read an article about positive aspects of America, and then wrote about why they are proud to be an American. After completing these tasks, Republicans in the experiment tended to give more positive ratings to the Democratic Party, and Democrats gave more positive ratings to the Republican Party.
Whether it was Independence Day, the Olympics, or the reading and writing task that the participants in the experiment completed, each of these factors caused people to place a greater priority on their sense of American national identity and less of a priority on their political party allegiance.
And this decreased their hostility toward the opposing political party.
The effects of the Olympics and Independence Day are temporary and do not offer a perfect fix for affective polarization. But more generally, if fostering a shared sense of American national identity can reduce the toxic levels of distrust and dislike between the political parties, we should take note — for the sake of our government, and for the sake of our society.
Anthony Chergosky is assistant professor of Political Science at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.