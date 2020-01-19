Anthony J. Kirchner: Closing Green Island rink hurts city

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

If this closing is consummated, La Crosse’s population (which is in excess of 50,000 residents) will not have an indoor ice rink. The city of Onalaska, however, will have two indoor ice rinks with a population of about 18,000.

The village of West Salem has one new indoor ice rink and a population slightly in excess of 5,000.

The cities of Viroqua and Sparta both have indoor ice rinks and populations of slightly less than 5,000. Similarly, La Crescent has an indoor ice rink and a population of just over 5,000.

The city of La Crosse is in the early steps of its City Vision 2040 Downtown Master Plan, which seeks to expand on La Crosse’s core value of community by including “livable neighborhoods with amenities,” yet the decision to close the only indoor ice rink in La Crosse (with a population in excess of 50,000 residents) puts its amenities behind all of La Crosse’s neighboring communities with only a fraction of La Crosse’s resident population.

Closing the city’s only indoor ice rink will have an impact on many groups within our city. These include sled hockey for disabled individuals, youth hockey, youth figure skating, adult curling and open skate for the general public.