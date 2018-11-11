You hear the strum of the guitar, the thump of the drum, the hum of the violins.
You see the paint beginning to tell a story on the spinning canvas, the lights flicker from neon blue to soft purples, the crowd collectively swaying. You feel your community coming together.
This was the experience that I had upon attending the Cloud Cult concert at the Artspire festival this summer in La Crosse. The problem, though, is that events like these become far and few-between during cooler months.
Events like Artspire characterize not only the economic aspects of sustainability but also equitable ones. Looking at the event itself, it not only draws large crowds from across the area, which boosts local business, it also works to introduce the community to an array of diverse topics. For example, Ho-Chunk dancers were featured and the Pump House displayed a photo series of people from Cuba. Furthermore, the event is free. That serves as a welcoming gesture to the entirety of the community. Indirectly, this event even incorporated environmental awareness. I discovered this environmental tie as I was interested by Cloud Cult’s music, intrigued by the live painters on the stage and curious about how the band was formed. After doing some research I was impressed. Cloud Cult is made up of eco-minded people who practice sustainability not only with their band but also in their personal lives.
The band plants trees to offset their carbon footprint from touring and powers their recording studio partly with geothermal energy. And, only four years after forming Cloud Cult, the lead singers of the band started a non-profit company called the Earthology Institute focused on helping numerous types of organizations and individuals become more sustainably-minded.
The actions make me want to do better. Do better in regards to individually working toward being more sustainable, but also to promote these ideas more. Just by continually inviting this group to La Crosse, our community chooses to support these green-minded initiatives and help bring awareness to others. La Crosse prides itself on being a fairly green city, and while this may be true, free, large, crowd-drawing events like these seem to occur only in the warm months of June, July and August. Creating an inclusive environment that incorporates sustainable practices and leads to sustainable outcomes should be a year-round initiative for this city.
The question of where funding would come from would likely be the primary concern of the city council.
However, when we look at the summer events we see that a large portion of the funding already is coming from donations.
The people and businesses of this city are so giving. Another way to request for funds would be to submit this idea to the SOUP of La Crosse. SOUP is another example of an interactive event in which people of the community can come together, eat soup, hear four presentations on ideas to better the local area and then vote for their favorite.
Any and all profits are used to go toward the idea that’s voted the best. If this idea were selected, it would not only help potentially raise funds for this green, inclusive-oriented idea, it would also serve as a means of publicity to help ensure that turnout would rival summer events. Furthermore, the colleges of the area may be persuaded to donate as these events would serve as alternative activities that could help combat underage drinking. The arts can make a community more sustainable — from bringing the whole community together, to boosting local business, to education of environmental justice. Now, let’s make this happen year-round.
