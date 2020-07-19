Barb Schultz: SROs provide invaluable help at schools

Before retirement, I spent 46 years as a La Crosse School District teacher and guidance counselor at the junior high/middle school level.
I experienced what it was like before the School Resource Officers began in the high schools and middle schools 27 years ago.
My perception of the job of the SRO was first and foremost to establish relationships with the students, much as the community police officers do with residents in our neighborhoods.
Secondly, the officers would spend a great deal of effort in keeping our students and staff safe. It was in the late ‘90s that the school shooting in Columbine caused the need for safety plans that continue to be a top priority. If anything, we see an increase in violence in our society.
It became apparent early on that the SRO did not sit at a desk waiting for things to happen. The officer was out and about with students as they arrived at school, while they were at lunch and on the playground, meeting with individual students during the day or spending time in classrooms, being by the buses after school and interacting with students at dances and other events.
It was evident that the SRO enhanced what our school goals were. The officer sought students who needed the special attention of a caring adult to make school a better place. In addition, parents would often seek the SRO
for advice.
For me as a counselor, the SRO was a wonderful source of resources available in the community.
For example, when a situation arose that I would have to refer a student to County Human Services, the SRO would be supportive in the referral process and help to make the process as comfortable as possible for the student. The officer’s expertise in legal issues was definitely invaluable.
Whenever there was a challenge to our safety, the SRO was aware of what was going on in the community and planned how best to keep our students and staff safe.
If the safety issue was a student whose behavior was out of control, the SRO intervened in a way to keep everyone safe, at the same time keeping in mind the well-being of the student.
I cannot imagine not having the SRO program with increased social issues and safety concerns in our daily lives.
If anything, it would make sense to increase this program, budget permitting.
My hope is that in doing research and making a decision, the School Board keeps in mind that national research may or may not be applicable to our community. Studies and research don’t tell it all. There is often more to the story.
If indeed there are situations that arise that are problematic in the SRO program, deal with them and resolve them. As the saying goes, “Don’t throw out the baby with the bath water.”
Barb Schultz of La Crosse is a retired educator.
